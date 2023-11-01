EUR/JPY receding back into 159.00 after rally into record bids

- The EUR/JPY is seeing a relief pullback, dipping back towards 159.00.
- The Euro hit its highest bids against the Yen since 2008, peaking at 160.85.
- Dovish BoJ sapping Yen strength, EU data missing the mark.
The EUR/JPY tipped into a fifteen-year high of 160.85 on October 31st with the Yen (JPY) continuing to collapse across the broader market as the Bank of Japan (BoJ) continues to waffle on lifting interest rates.
With the BoJ interest rate differential with all other major central banks continuing to widen, there's little else for the Yen to do but continue to weaken.
European economic data continues to miss the mark, softening up the Euro (EUR) after EU Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures came in below expectations early Wednesday. EU GDP for the 3rd quarter came in at -0.1%, declining from the previous quarter's 0.1% and missing the forecast of a flat 0%.
Pan-EU Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for the year into October also missed market expectations, printing at 2.9% versus the forecast 3.1%, and declining even further than expected from the previous 4.3%.
The BoJ broadly flubbed market expectations of defensive posturing to protect the Yen, holding steady on policy rates, mechanisms, and only introducing a minor change in their yield control curve policy tool as the Japanese central bank continues to fear long-term inflation failing to meet the BoJ's minimum target of 2%.
The BoJ's own inflation expectations don't see inflation declining below 2% until well into 2025, even as Japanese consumers continue to suffer under the weight of a collapsing Yen.
EUR/JPY Technical Levels
The EUR/JPY is falling back towards the 159.00 handle as the pair drifts back towards the near-term median at the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) just below 159.00, paring back yesterday's gains.
The pair is threatening to tip back into familiar swing highs near 158.80, and the last meaningful swing low rests at October 30th's low of 157.70.
Today's pullback sees the EUR/JPY consolidating between the 200-hour SMA and the 50-hour SMA near 159.60.
EUR/JPY Hourly Chart
EUR/JPY Technical Levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|159.17
|Today Daily Change
|-1.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.75
|Today daily open
|160.37
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|158.16
|Daily SMA50
|157.97
|Daily SMA100
|157.26
|Daily SMA200
|151.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|160.85
|Previous Daily Low
|157.98
|Previous Weekly High
|159.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|157.88
|Previous Monthly High
|160.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|154.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|159.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|159.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|158.62
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|156.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|155.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|161.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|162.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|164.36
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
