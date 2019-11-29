EUR/JPY recedes from tops, meets resistance around 120.60

- EUR/JPY advances and lost momentum near 120.60/70.
- Markets’ focus remains on US-China trade headlines.
- EMU flash November CPI surprised to the upside.
Further downside in the Japanese yen coupled with steady-to-bearish sentiment around the European currency leave EUR/JPY stuck within the daily range in the mid-120.00s.
EUR/JPY looks to trade, data
The Japanese safe haven continues on the defensive in light of rising speculations on a positive outcome from the US-China’s ‘Phase One’ partial deal, all in spite of the utter absence of fresh developments around the issue in past sessions.
Also motivating the cross to retreat from weekly tops, the euro remains entrenched into the bearish stance so far this week, paying little-to-nil attention to the better-than-expected results from the EMU calendar earlier in the day.
Indeed, advanced CPI in the broader Euroland showed headlines prices are expected to raise 1.0% on a year to November and 1.3% when comes to Core CPI, both prints surprising markets to the upside.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is losing 0.05% at 120.55 and a breach of 119.65 (low Nov.25) would expose 119.33 (100-day SMA) and finally 119.24 (monthly low Nov.14). On the flip side, the next up barrier is located at 120.68 (high Nov.18) seconded by 121.47 (monthly high Oct.31) and then 121.61 (200-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Black Friday Discounts 2019!
Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.
EUR/USD hits six-week low amid end-of-month flows
EUR/USD has hit new 6-week lows under 1.0990, the US Dollar gains strength amid end-of-month flows. Earlier, EZ inflation figures beat expectations.
GBP/USD battles 1.29 as Johnson skips debate, favorable polls
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, off the highs reached after YouGov's MRP poll showed a landslide Tory victory. PM Johnson skipped a climate debate and was heavily criticized.
USD/JPY: holding on to gains after mixed Japanese data
Tokyo inflation picked up in November, although the core reading remained stable. Industrial Production in Japan plummeted in October, growth´s fears back. USD/JPY holding on to its bullish stance, lack of volume likely to keep it ranging.
Canadian GDP Preview: Slowdown unlikely to weigh on CAD, five scenarios
Economists expect Canada's third-quarter growth to slow to 1.2%. The critical figure feeds into the Bank of Canada's next decision. The Canadian dollar may react positively despite the deceleration.