TRENDING:
BoC Interest Rate
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Tests confluence support zone around 177.00, nine-day EMA

  • EUR/JPY tests support zone around the crucial level of 177.00 and the nine-day EMA of 176.94.
  • The 14-day Relative Strength Index falls toward the 50 mark, indicating an ongoing downward correction.
  • The initial resistance lies at the record high of 178.23.
EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Tests confluence support zone around 177.00, nine-day EMA
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

EUR/JPY extends its losses for the second successive day, trading around 177.10 during the European hours on Wednesday. The technical analysis of the daily chart suggests that the currency cross treads water slightly above the confluence support zone around the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and lower boundary of the ascending channel pattern. Further declines would indicate weakening of a prevailing bullish bias.

The short-term price momentum is stronger as the EUR/JPY cross remains above the nine-day EMA. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls toward the 50 mark after pulling back from overbought territory, signaling an ongoing downward corrective move. However, the bullish bias persists until it remains above the 50 level.

The EUR/JPY cross is testing its immediate support at the psychological level of 177.00, followed by the nine-day EMA of 176.94 and the ascending channel’s lower boundary around 176.80. A break below this confluence support zone would undermine the short-term bullish momentum, potentially putting downward pressure on the currency pair toward the 50-day EMA region near 174.63. Further declines would prompt the currency cross to approach the seven-week low of 172.14, which was recorded on September 9.

On the upside, the EUR/JPY cross may target the record high of 178.23, reached on October 27. A break above this level would open the doors for the currency cross to explore the region around the upper boundary of the ascending channel around 183.60.

EUR/JPY: Daily Chart

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.24%0.52%0.18%-0.01%-0.11%0.12%0.45%
EUR-0.24%0.29%-0.05%-0.24%-0.36%-0.12%0.21%
GBP-0.52%-0.29%-0.34%-0.53%-0.64%-0.40%-0.08%
JPY-0.18%0.05%0.34%-0.19%-0.30%-0.06%0.26%
CAD0.00%0.24%0.53%0.19%-0.12%0.12%0.45%
AUD0.11%0.36%0.64%0.30%0.12%0.24%0.57%
NZD-0.12%0.12%0.40%0.06%-0.12%-0.24%0.33%
CHF-0.45%-0.21%0.08%-0.26%-0.45%-0.57%-0.33%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays weak below 1.1650 ahead of Fed decision

EUR/USD stays weak below 1.1650 ahead of Fed decision

EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.1650 in European trading on Wednesday. The pair eases as the US Dollar stages a decent rebound as traders resort to repositioning ahead of the all-important Federal Reserve policy announcements. 

GBP/USD drops further toward 1.3200 as focus shifts to Fed

GBP/USD drops further toward 1.3200 as focus shifts to Fed

GBP/USD extends losses toward 1.3200 in the European session on Wednesday. The pair weakens as the Pound Sterling declines on increased BoE rate cut bets. The broad US Dollar recovery also weighs on the major, as all eyes turn to the Fed rate-call and Powell's presser for fresh impetus. 

Gold recovers further from three-week low; jumps to $4,000 neighborhood ahead of Fed

Gold recovers further from three-week low; jumps to $4,000 neighborhood ahead of Fed

Gold climbs to the $4,000 psychological mark during the early European session on Wednesday, and for now seems to have snapped a three-day losing streak to an over three-week low, touched the previous day. The growing acceptance that the US Federal Reserve will lower borrowing costs later today and deliver another rate cut in December drives flows towards the non-yielding yellow metal.

Western Union to launch USDPT on Solana amid high ETF demand, network throughput

Western Union to launch USDPT on Solana amid high ETF demand, network throughput

Solana secures a partnership with Western Union, one of the world’s largest remittance networks, on Tuesday. The institutional backing for Solana is increasing as the Bitwise Solana Staking Exchange Traded Fund records $56 million in trading volume on its listing day.

Trading the Fed: The quiet engineering of liquidity

Trading the Fed: The quiet engineering of liquidity

The market no longer listens for thunder from the Fed — it listens for plumbing sounds. The era of policy shock and awe has given way to a subtler theatre, one where the quiet hissing of repo lines and the soft hum of bill issuance matter more than the roar of a rate decision. 

Western Union to launch USDPT on Solana amid high ETF demand, network throughput

Western Union to launch USDPT on Solana amid high ETF demand, network throughput

Solana (SOL) secures a partnership with Western Union, one of the world’s largest remittance networks, on Tuesday. The institutional backing for Solana is increasing as the Bitwise Solana Staking Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) (BSOL) records $56 million in trading volume on its listing day.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers