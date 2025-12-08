EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Strengthens to near 181.00 amid bullish technical signals

The EUR/JPY cross gains ground to near 180.90 during the early European session on Monday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) softens against the Euro (EUR) amid the weaker-than-expected revised Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report. Data released by the Cabinet Office on Monday showed that Japan's economy shrank 0.6% in the July-September period compared with the initial estimate of 0.4%. On a yearly basis, the economy contracted by 2.3%, versus a 1.8% fall reported in the initial estimate.

Nonetheless, the downside for the JPY might be limited amid hawkish Bank of Japan (BoJ) expectations. Japan's wage growth data reaffirmed market bets for an imminent rate hike by the Japanese central bank in December.

Technical Analysis:

In the daily chart, EUR/JPY trades at 180.90. The pair holds above the 20-day SMA at 180.50 and the 100-day EMA at 175.53, preserving an upward bias. The 100-day EMA rises, reinforcing underlying demand. RSI at 59.40 (neutral-to-bullish) confirms steady momentum without overbought risk. Immediate hurdle stands at the upper Bollinger Band at 182.02, while initial support aligns with the lower band at 178.98.

Price sits just above the middle Bollinger Band as the bands narrow, signaling reduced volatility and a consolidative tone within the broader uptrend. A daily close above the upper band would extend gains, while a break back below the mid-band would expose the lower band and the rising 100-day EMA as successive supports.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)