EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Rises above 162.50, nine-day EMA

- EUR/JPY is likely to encounter initial resistance around the "pullback resistance" level near 164.50.
- The 14-day RSI holding above 50 reinforces the bullish bias.
- The initial support is seen at the nine-day EMA of 162.20, followed by the 50-day EMA at 161.34.
EUR/JPY extends its gains for the third successive session, trading around 162.80 during the Asian hours on Friday. Technical analysis of the daily chart shows the currency cross consolidating within an ascending channel, reinforcing a bullish outlook.
Moreover, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds above the 50 mark, reinforcing the bullish bias. The currency cross also trades above the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), indicating solid short-term momentum and the potential for continued upside.
On the upside, the EUR/JPY cross may face initial resistance at the "pullback resistance" near the 164.50 level. If this is surpassed, the next significant obstacle is at 166.69, which marks a nine-month high last seen in October 2024. A break above this level could open the doors for the currency cross to explore the region around the upper boundary of the ascending channel near the 169.00 level.
The EUR/JPY cross could encounter initial support at the nine-day EMA around 162.20, followed by the 50-day EMA at 161.34. A break below these levels might weaken the short- and medium-term price momentum, potentially applying downward pressure to test the lower boundary of the ascending channel at 160.50. A further decline could bring the currency cross to its two-month low of 155.59, recorded on March 4, followed by 154.41, its lowest level since December 2023.
EUR/JPY: Daily Chart
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.52%
|0.41%
|0.73%
|0.14%
|0.02%
|0.22%
|0.63%
|EUR
|-0.52%
|-0.12%
|0.23%
|-0.40%
|-0.50%
|-0.29%
|0.10%
|GBP
|-0.41%
|0.12%
|0.34%
|-0.27%
|-0.38%
|-0.19%
|0.18%
|JPY
|-0.73%
|-0.23%
|-0.34%
|-0.59%
|-0.73%
|-0.55%
|-0.16%
|CAD
|-0.14%
|0.40%
|0.27%
|0.59%
|-0.21%
|0.07%
|0.46%
|AUD
|-0.02%
|0.50%
|0.38%
|0.73%
|0.21%
|0.21%
|0.58%
|NZD
|-0.22%
|0.29%
|0.19%
|0.55%
|-0.07%
|-0.21%
|0.37%
|CHF
|-0.63%
|-0.10%
|-0.18%
|0.16%
|-0.46%
|-0.58%
|-0.37%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
