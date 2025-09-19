EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Rebounds to near 174.00 despite weaker German PPI data

- EUR/JPY retreated after reaching a new 14-month high at 174.50 on Friday.
- The 14-day Relative Strength Index remains above 50, strengthening the bullish bias.
- The nine-day EMA of 173.55 acts as the primary support.
EUR/JPY retraces its recent gains from the previous session, trading around 174.00 during the early European hours on Friday. However, the currency cross trims its daily losses despite the weaker-than-expected German Producer Price Index (PPI) data for August.
The technical analysis of the daily chart indicates an ongoing bullish bias as the currency cross remains within the ascending channel pattern. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned above the 50 mark, strengthening the bullish bias. Additionally, the short-term price momentum is stronger as the EUR/JPY cross holds above the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
A successful rebound above the psychological level of 174.00 may prompt the EUR/JPY cross to target the fresh 14-month high at 174.50, reached on Friday, which is followed by the upper boundary of the ascending channel around 174.70. A break above the channel would strengthen the bullish bias and support the currency cross to explore the region around the all-time high of 175.43, reached in July 2024.
On the downside, the initial support lies at the nine-day EMA of 173.55. A break below this level would dampen the bullish market sentiment and put downward pressure on the EUR/JPY cross to navigate the region around the ascending channel’s lower boundary around 172.40, followed by the 50-day EMA at 171.84.
EUR/JPY: Daily Chart
Euro Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.15%
|0.31%
|-0.07%
|0.12%
|0.27%
|0.46%
|0.31%
|EUR
|-0.15%
|0.17%
|-0.26%
|-0.03%
|0.09%
|0.31%
|0.16%
|GBP
|-0.31%
|-0.17%
|-0.40%
|-0.21%
|-0.08%
|0.05%
|-0.02%
|JPY
|0.07%
|0.26%
|0.40%
|0.17%
|0.48%
|0.61%
|0.24%
|CAD
|-0.12%
|0.03%
|0.21%
|-0.17%
|0.15%
|0.34%
|0.19%
|AUD
|-0.27%
|-0.09%
|0.08%
|-0.48%
|-0.15%
|0.21%
|0.07%
|NZD
|-0.46%
|-0.31%
|-0.05%
|-0.61%
|-0.34%
|-0.21%
|-0.15%
|CHF
|-0.31%
|-0.16%
|0.02%
|-0.24%
|-0.19%
|-0.07%
|0.15%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
