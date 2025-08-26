EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Falls to near 171.50 as bearish bias emerges

- EUR/JPY may find its primary support at the 50-day EMA of 170.50.
- Traders will likely look for deeper declines accompanied by strong volume to gain conviction in the bearish outlook.
- The nine-day EMA at 171.89 appears as the initial barrier.
EUR/JPY extends its losses for the second successive session, trading around 171.50 during the European hours on Tuesday. The technical analysis of the daily chart suggests the emergence of a bearish market bias as the currency cross is remaining slightly below the ascending channel pattern. Traders will likely observe further declines with high volume, which could add conviction to the bearish outlook.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned slightly below the 50 mark, confirming the bearish bias is active. Additionally, the short-term price momentum is weakening as the EUR/JPY cross remains below the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
On the downside, the initial support appears at the 50-day EMA of 170.50, followed by the eight-week low at 169.72, which was recorded on July 31. A break below this crucial support zone would weaken the medium-term price momentum and put downward pressure on the EUR/JPY cross to test the two-month low at 168.46, registered on July 1.
The immediate barrier appears at the nine-day EMA of 171.89, followed by the psychological level of 172.00. If the EUR/JPY cross quickly recovers back into the ascending channel, it would revive the bullish bias and support the currency cross to explore the region around 173.90, the highest since July 2024, recorded on July 28, 2025, followed by the upper boundary of the ascending channel around 175.10.
EUR/JPY: Daily Chart
Euro Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.01%
|-0.09%
|-0.25%
|-0.04%
|0.02%
|0.12%
|0.20%
|EUR
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|-0.14%
|-0.03%
|0.07%
|0.36%
|0.24%
|GBP
|0.09%
|0.02%
|-0.12%
|0.00%
|0.14%
|0.37%
|0.25%
|JPY
|0.25%
|0.14%
|0.12%
|0.14%
|0.15%
|0.53%
|0.24%
|CAD
|0.04%
|0.03%
|-0.01%
|-0.14%
|0.07%
|0.36%
|0.10%
|AUD
|-0.02%
|-0.07%
|-0.14%
|-0.15%
|-0.07%
|0.10%
|0.02%
|NZD
|-0.12%
|-0.36%
|-0.37%
|-0.53%
|-0.36%
|-0.10%
|-0.12%
|CHF
|-0.20%
|-0.24%
|-0.25%
|-0.24%
|-0.10%
|-0.02%
|0.12%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
