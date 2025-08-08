EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Constructive outlook prevails, first upside barrier emerges above 172.00

- EUR/JPY weakens to near 171.60 in Friday’s early European session.
- The constructive outlook of the cross remains intact above the key 100-day EMA, with the bullish RSI indicator.
- The immediate resistance level emerges at 172.20; the first support level to watch is 170.30.
The EUR/JPY cross loses traction to around 171.60 during the early European session on Friday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) edges higher against the Euro (EUR) after the Japanese trade envoy’s comments. Early Friday, Ryosei Akazawa said that the United States (US) has agreed to correct a presidential order on tariffs and refund any excess duties collected in error. Akazawa further stated that there was no disagreement between the US and Japan over reciprocal tariffs.
Technically, the constructive outlook of EUR/JPY remains in place as the cross is well-supported above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily chart. The upward momentum is reinforced by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which stands above the midline near 60.80, suggesting that further upside looks favorable.
On the bright side, the first upside barrier for the cross emerges at 172.20, the high of August 7. Any follow-through buying above this level could pave the way to 173.58, the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band. A decisive break above this level could pick up more momentum and aim for the crucial resistance level in the 173.90-174.00 zone, representing the high of July 28 and the psychological level.
In the bearish case, the initial support level for the EUR/JPY is seen at 170.30, the lower limit of the Bollinger Band. A breach of this level could drag the cross toward 170.00, the round figure. The next contention level is located at 168.63, the low of June 27.
EUR/JPY daily chart
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.
Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
