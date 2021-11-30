EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Upside pressure alleviated above 129.60

- EUR/JPY bounces off recent lows in the 127.50 region.
- Above 129.50 the selling pressure should mitigate somewhat.
Despite the current daily rebound, the outlook for EUR/JPY still falls on the fragile side, to be optimistic.
The continuation of the downtrend remains well on the cards for the time being, although further recovery faces the initial hurdle at the 10-day SMA at 128.92. Further up comes the weekly top around 129.60 (November 24) and if cleared, then the downside pressure is expected to alleviate somewhat.
Looking at the broader picture, the outlook for the cross is expected to remain negative while below the 200-day SMA, today at 130.55.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|128.31
|Today Daily Change
|77
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|128.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|130.08
|Daily SMA50
|130.51
|Daily SMA100
|130.05
|Daily SMA200
|130.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|128.57
|Previous Daily Low
|127.49
|Previous Weekly High
|129.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|127.8
|Previous Monthly High
|133.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|127.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|128.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|127.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|127.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|126.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|128.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|129.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|129.76
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to recovery gains above 1.1350 after EU inflation data
EUR/USD gained traction and climbed to its highest level in more than 10 days above 1.1360 amid the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback. The data from the euro area showed that the annual CPI jumped to 4.9% in November from 4.1% in October, helping the shared currency preserve its strength.
GBP/USD advances to mid-1.3300s on renewed dollar weakness
GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum during the European trading hours and climbed to 1.3350 area as the greenback remains under selling pressure amid slumping US Treasury bond yields. Investors await FOMC Chairman Powell's testimony.
Gold eyes $1,800 and $1,806 on road to recovery
The precious metal has staged a decent comeback, as bulls look to recapture the $1,800 mark amid a revival of the Omicron covid variant fears. A flight to safety theme remains in vogue killing the demand for the yields.
XRP price on edge of cliff as Ripple faces imminent collapse
XRP price followed the rest of the cryptocurrency market lower over the weekend. The US Thanksgiving holiday gave cryptocurrency traders and investors some early Black Friday deals, but downside risks remain.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?