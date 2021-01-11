EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Upside looks capped around 127.50

  • EUR/JPY returns to the sub-127.00 area on Monday.
  • Recent tops in the mid-127.00s offer initial resistance.

EUR/JPY extends the rejection from recent peaks in the 127.50 region and slips back to the area below 127.00 the figure at the beginning of the week.

If the selling impulse accelerates, then the next region of contention emerges in the 126.00 neighbourhood, the lower bound of the recent multi-week consolidative theme.

Looking at the broader picture, while above the 200-day SMA at 122.52 the outlook for the cross should remain constructive.

EUR/JPY

Today last price 126.68
Today Daily Change 48
Today Daily Change % -0.31
Today daily open 127.08
 
Daily SMA20 126.48
Daily SMA50 125.22
Daily SMA100 124.77
Daily SMA200 122.6
 
Previous Daily High 127.46
Previous Daily Low 126.82
Previous Weekly High 127.49
Previous Weekly Low 126.05
Previous Monthly High 127.24
Previous Monthly Low 124.38
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 127.06
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 127.22
Daily Pivot Point S1 126.78
Daily Pivot Point S2 126.47
Daily Pivot Point S3 126.13
Daily Pivot Point R1 127.43
Daily Pivot Point R2 127.77
Daily Pivot Point R3 128.08

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

