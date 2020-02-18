EUR/JPY Price Analysis: The resumption of the decline could test 118.00 (and below)

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY loses the grip further and drops to new YTD lows around 118.70.
  • The negative view remains unchanged while below the 200-day SMA.

EUR/JPY faded Monday’s advance and it has resumed the downside on Tuesday, printing fresh 2020 lows in the 118.75/70 band.

If the selling bias gathers extra impetus, then the October 2019 low just above 117.00 the figure should return to the investors’ radar.

Below the key 200-day SMA, today at 120.42, the outlook on the cross is expected to remain bearish.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 118.8
Today Daily Change 36
Today Daily Change % -0.24
Today daily open 119.09
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.25
Daily SMA50 121.12
Daily SMA100 120.56
Daily SMA200 120.44
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 119.2
Previous Daily Low 118.91
Previous Weekly High 120.34
Previous Weekly Low 118.87
Previous Monthly High 122.88
Previous Monthly Low 119.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 119.08
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 119.02
Daily Pivot Point S1 118.93
Daily Pivot Point S2 118.78
Daily Pivot Point S3 118.64
Daily Pivot Point R1 119.22
Daily Pivot Point R2 119.35
Daily Pivot Point R3 119.51

 

 

