EUR/JPY Price Analysis: The resumption of the decline could test 118.00 (and below)

- EUR/JPY loses the grip further and drops to new YTD lows around 118.70.
- The negative view remains unchanged while below the 200-day SMA.
EUR/JPY faded Monday’s advance and it has resumed the downside on Tuesday, printing fresh 2020 lows in the 118.75/70 band.
If the selling bias gathers extra impetus, then the October 2019 low just above 117.00 the figure should return to the investors’ radar.
Below the key 200-day SMA, today at 120.42, the outlook on the cross is expected to remain bearish.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|118.8
|Today Daily Change
|36
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|119.09
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|120.25
|Daily SMA50
|121.12
|Daily SMA100
|120.56
|Daily SMA200
|120.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|119.2
|Previous Daily Low
|118.91
|Previous Weekly High
|120.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|118.87
|Previous Monthly High
|122.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|119.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|119.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|119.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|118.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|118.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|118.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|119.22
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|119.35
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|119.51
