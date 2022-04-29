- The EUR/JPY prepares to finish April with decent gains of 1.64%.
- A dismal market sentiment, increased appetite for safe-haven peers.
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: A head-and-shoulders pattern in the daily chart is forming and, once validated, could drag the EUR/JPY towards 130.00.
The EUR/JPY grinds lower during the North American session on Friday, though it looks forward to printing two consecutive monthly gains, up 1.64% as the month-weekly end looms. At the time of writing, the EUR/JPY is falling some 0.31%, trading at 136.80.
A risk-off market mood suddenly shifted appetite in the FX space. Except for the greenback, safe-haven peers are the leaders in the North American session. Risk appetite is weighed by concerns about China’s coronavirus outbreak which threatens to disrupt supply chains, Russia-Ukraine tussles continued, and a Federal Reserve aggressive tightening added a pinch of salt to a dismal sentiment.
During the overnight session, the EUR/JPY opened around 137.50 and meandered around the 200-hour simple moving average (SMA), almost horizontal, around 137.70. However, once European traders got off their desks, the US session’s sour sentiment weighed on the EUR/JPY, dragging the pair towards new daily lows around 136.50.
EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The EUR/JPY daily chart depicts the pair as upward biased, though it in the last couple of days was unable to break resistance at 138.00, courtesy of EUR weakness. Also, a head-and-shoulders pattern is forming, which would add downward pressure on the pair, though a break below the neckline is needed to validate the pattern.
If that scenario plays out, the EUR/JPY first support would be 136.00. Break below would drag the pair towards the head-and-shoulders necklines, around 134.70-135.00. Once broken, the next stop would be last year’s high, around 134.12, followed by some DMAs before reaching the 130.00 head-and-shoulders targets.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.81
|Today Daily Change
|-0.60
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.44
|Today daily open
|137.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.47
|Daily SMA50
|132.92
|Daily SMA100
|131.47
|Daily SMA200
|130.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|138
|Previous Daily Low
|135.44
|Previous Weekly High
|140
|Previous Weekly Low
|136.45
|Previous Monthly High
|137.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|124.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|137.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|134.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|133.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|138.46
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|139.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|141.03
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0500 after US PCE inflation data
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory in positive territory above 1.0500 but seems to be having a difficult time gathering bullish momentum amid a negative shift in risk mood. The data from the US showed that the Core PCE inflation declined to 5.2% on a yearly basis in March, coming in lower than the market expectation of 5.3%.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2550 as investors assess latest US data
GBP/USD came under modest bearish pressure and fell below 1.2550 in the early American session, erasing a portion of its daily gains. The annual PCE inflation in the US jumped to 6.6% in March from 6.3% in February but the Core PCE declined to 5.2% from 5.3% in the same period.
Gold pulls away from daily highs, stays above $1,900
Gold lost its traction and started to pull away from the daily high it set at $1,920. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day after the mixed PCE inflation data from the US, making it difficult for XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Bitcoin: The long squeeze before a run-up to $45,500 is still in play
Bitcoin price has prematurely triggered a minor run-up, leaving its downside objective unfulfilled. Investors can expect BTC to slide lower and collect liquidity below a significant level before triggering a full-blown impulse move.
BABA soars on Bloomberg report of easing regulatory fears
Alibaba (BABA) stock is soaring on Friday as Chinese equities participate in a strong, broad-based rally. The Chinese authorities are apparently looking at more economic stimulus measures to boost economic activity and demand.