EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Steady around 128.20s after Tuesday’s volatile session

- On Tuesday, the EUR/JPY finished the day in the green amid risk-off market sentiment.
- Omicron COVID-19 concerns and Fed’s Chair Powell comments dampened the market sentiment, favoring the greenback and safe-haven currencies.
- EUR/JPY: Has an upward bias, above 128.17.
On Tuesday, the EUR/JPY is modestly advancing as the New York session wane, up some %, trading at 128.29 at the time of writing. Comments from an influential pharmaceutical CEO related to vaccine effectiveness against new coronavirus strains, and hawkish remarks of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, dented the market sentiment, favoring the greenback, the Swiss franc, and the Japanese yen.
However, in the case of the EUR/JPY, the shared currency has the upper hand against the Japanese yen, though in the overnight session, omicron woes caused a sharp drop in the pair, favoring JPY bulls, falling from 128.59 down to 127.89 amid the vaccine comments.
Additionally, on Tuesday, at a hearing at the US Senate Committee on Banking and Housing, Jerome Powell changed its monetary policy stance from neutral-dovish towards a hawkish one. He said that the Fed’s target for inflation has been met and commented that inflation can not be longer considered “transitory.” When those remarks crossed the wires, US equity indices plummeted, and the EUR/USD collapsed 130 pips on a free fall. The EUR/JPY followed its footsteps, but moderately witnessing a 70-pip fall, but as the New York session closed, the pair recovered most of the losses, finishing in the green,
EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The EUR/JPY 1-hour chart deícts the pair is range-bound between the 127.60-128.63 range, 100-pip wide. At press time, the pair tests the confluence of the 50-hour simple moving average (SMA) and Wednesday’s daily central pivot point at 128.17, acting as support. Also, November 30 high and low are higher, indicating that the EUR/JPY could be headed to the upside in the near term, but it would find some hurdles on the way up.
The first resistance would be November 30 high at 128.60. Breach of the latter would expose the 200-hour SMA at 128.86, followed by the R2 daily pivot point at 129.13.
On the other hand, a break below the daily central pivot point would exert downward pressure on the pair. The first support would be the S1 daily pivot at 127.74, followed by November 30 low at 127.64 and then the November 29 low at 127.48
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|128.24
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|128.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|130.08
|Daily SMA50
|130.51
|Daily SMA100
|130.05
|Daily SMA200
|130.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|128.57
|Previous Daily Low
|127.49
|Previous Weekly High
|129.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|127.8
|Previous Monthly High
|133.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|127.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|128.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|127.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|127.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|126.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|128.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|129.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|129.76
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
