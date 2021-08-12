EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Stays pressured around 129.50 inside monthly triangle

- EUR/JPY bounces off intraday low, remains sluggish on a day.
- Failures to rebound, steady Momentum signal extended grinds to the south.
- 200-SMA, seven-week-old resistance line add to the upside filters.
EUR/JPY rebounds from intraday low to 129.60, revisiting the day-start levels, amid early Thursday. In doing so, the quote remains inside a one-month-old symmetrical triangle formation, suggesting further lackluster moves.
However, the cross-currency pair’s failures to rise past 200-SMA, not to forget sustained trading below a downward sloping trend line from June 23, keep the sellers hopeful.
Hence, a downside break of the stated triangle’s support, around 129.40, becomes more likely and can recall the 129.00 threshold to the chart.
During the quote’s further declines below 129.00, the previous month’s low near 128.60 and late March bottom surrounding 128.30 will be important to follow.
On the contrary, an upside break of the triangle’s resistance line, close to 130.15, needs validation from 200-SMA figures of 130.30 to convince EUR/JPY buyers to challenge a bit broader resistance line near 131.00.
In a case where the quote rallied beyond 131.00, July’s top of 132.43 should return to the charts.
EUR/JPY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|129.57
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|129.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.78
|Daily SMA50
|131.1
|Daily SMA100
|131.25
|Daily SMA200
|128.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|129.81
|Previous Daily Low
|129.53
|Previous Weekly High
|130.42
|Previous Weekly Low
|129.14
|Previous Monthly High
|132.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|129.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|129.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|129.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|129.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|129.77
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|129.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|130.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Rebound needs validation from 1.1770
EUR/USD struggles to extend the previous day’s rebound from a yearly low of around 1.1745 during early Thursday morning in Asia. The currency major pair dropped to the lowest since March, also the year’s bottom, on Wednesday.
GBP/USD: Rebound from 1.3800 prints bullish flag
GBP/USD bulls take a breather around 1.3870-65, after snapping a three-day uptrend, amid Thursday’s Asian session. The cable pair dropped to the lowest in 12 days before bouncing off 1.3802 the previous day. In doing so, the quote portrays a bullish flag formation on the four-hour (4H) play.
EUR/USD: Rebound needs validation from 1.1770
EUR/USD struggles to extend the previous day’s rebound from a yearly low of around 1.1745 during early Thursday morning in Asia. The currency major pair dropped to the lowest since March, also the year’s bottom, on Wednesday.
SafeMoon kick-starts 77% advance
SafeMoon price broke out of its falling wedge consolidation on August 6. A retest of the setup’s upper trendline might follow an upswing to $0.00000378. If SAFEMOON price breaks below $0.00000157, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
US CPI for July shows first signs of inflation peaking
American consumer prices delivered the first hint that the rampant gains since January may have reached their apogee, lending support to the Fed claim that inflation increases will be transitory.