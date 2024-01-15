EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Snaps the two-day losing streak above the 159.00 mark

- EUR/JPY rebounds to 159.25 ahead of the Eurozone Industrial Production data.
- The cross keeps the bullish vibe unchanged above the key EMA; RSI indicator stands above the 50 midline.
- The critical upside barrier is seen at 160.00; the key support level is located at the 158.30–158.40 zone.
The EUR/JPY cross snaps the two-day losing streak during the early European session on Monday. The European Central Bank (ECB) chief economist Philip Lane said on Saturday that the central bank will have important data by June to decide on a likely series of interest rate cuts, but moving prematurely may prove self-defeating. Investors anticipate that the ECB may cut interest rates sooner than anticipated. At the press time, EUR/JPY is trading at 159.25, gaining 0.36% on the day.
According to the four-hour chart, the bullish outlook of EUR/JPY remains intact as the cross holds above the 50- and 100-hour Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). The positive bias is backed by the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) which stands above the 50 midline, indicating the further upside looks favorable.
The critical upside barrier is seen near a high of January 10, and the psychological round mark at 160.00. A break above the latter will see a rally to the upper boundary of Bollinger Band at 160.15. Any follow-through buying will pave the way to a high of December 1 at 161.77.
On the flip side, the key support level to watch is the confluence of the lower limit of the Bollinger Band and the 50-hour EMA at the 158.30–158.40 region. Further south, the next contention level is located at the 100-EMA at 157.95. A breach of this level will see a drop to a low of January 9 at 157.20.
EUR/JPY four-hour chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|159.29
|Today Daily Change
|0.61
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|158.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|157.32
|Daily SMA50
|159.21
|Daily SMA100
|158.65
|Daily SMA200
|155.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|159.8
|Previous Daily Low
|158.54
|Previous Weekly High
|160.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|157.21
|Previous Monthly High
|161.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|153.17
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|159.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|159.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|158.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|157.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|156.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|159.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|160.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|160.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
