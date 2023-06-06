EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Retreats to 149.50 even as German data disappoints, BoJ’s Ueda defends QQE

  • EUR/JPY takes offers to reverse from intraday low, stays pressured for the second consecutive day.
  • German Factory Orders disappoint, BoJ’s Ueda shows readiness to keep QQE until inflation slows.
  • One-month-old symmetrical triangle, 200-SMA challenge sellers amid steady RSI.

EUR/JPY bears cheer downbeat German data to portray the second consecutive daily loss near 149.50 heading into Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the cross-currency pair also ignores dovish comments from Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda.

That said, Germany’s Factory Orders slumped to -9.9% YoY in April versus -8.9% expected and -11.2% (revised). On the other hand, BoJ’s Ueda signaled that the Japanese central bank will continue QQE until the achievement of the inflation target.

Technically, the cross-currency pair remains on the buyer’s radar due to the previous weeks’ rebound from the convergence of the 200-SMA and the bottom line of a one-month-old symmetrical triangle.

However, the steady RSI (14) line suggests a continuation of the lower grind and hence keeps the sellers hopeful.

With this, the EUR/JPY bears approach the aforementioned triangle’s bottom line, close to 149.15 by the press time, ahead of poking the 200-SMA support level surrounding 148.85.

It’s worth noting that the previous weekly low of around 148.60 also challenges the EUR/JPY sellers before giving them control.

Alternatively, a one-week-old descending resistance line, close to the 150.00 psychological magnet, caps the short-term upside of the pair.

Following that, the stated triangle’s top line near 151.00 will be crucial for the EUR/JPY bulls to cross to regain power.

EUR/JPY: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 149.6
Today Daily Change 0.06
Today Daily Change % 0.04%
Today daily open 149.54
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 149.1
Daily SMA50 147.58
Daily SMA100 144.94
Daily SMA200 144.04
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 150.2
Previous Daily Low 149.23
Previous Weekly High 151.07
Previous Weekly Low 148.59
Previous Monthly High 151.62
Previous Monthly Low 146.14
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 149.6
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 149.83
Daily Pivot Point S1 149.12
Daily Pivot Point S2 148.69
Daily Pivot Point S3 148.15
Daily Pivot Point R1 150.08
Daily Pivot Point R2 150.62
Daily Pivot Point R3 151.05

 

 

