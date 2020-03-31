EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Regains poise but keeps targeting 118.50

- EUR/JPY regains some traction above the 119.00 mark on Tuesday.
- The next target now emerges at the February lows in the 108.50 area.
After printing multi-week tops beyond 121.00 the figure last Wednesday, EUR/JPY has come under selling pressure and is once again navigating the sub-120.00 zone.
The cross is prolonging the recent breakdown of the key 200-day SMA in the 120.00 region. The continuation of the selling bias should see the cross testing the mid-118.00s in the near term, where emerge the February lows.
Extra losses are therefore likely while below the key 200-day SMA in the 120.00 neighbourhood.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|119.31
|Today Daily Change
|69
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|119.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|119.07
|Daily SMA50
|119.76
|Daily SMA100
|120.44
|Daily SMA200
|120.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|120.35
|Previous Daily Low
|118.8
|Previous Weekly High
|121.15
|Previous Weekly Low
|117.73
|Previous Monthly High
|121.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|118.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|119.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|119.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|118.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|117.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|116.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|120.02
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|120.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|121.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
