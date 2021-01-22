EUR/JPY Price Analysis: recovery targets the mid-127.00s

- EUR/JPY extends the upside to the 126.30 area on Friday.
- The 2021 highs in the 127.50 zone come up next.
EUR/JPY adds to Thursday’s gains and looks to consolidate the breakout of the 126.00 hurdle.
If the buying pressure morphs into a serious recovery, then the YTD highs around 127.50 should return to the radar in the near-term.
Looking at the broader picture, while above the 200-day SMA at 122.88 the outlook for the cross should remain constructive.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|126.22
|Today Daily Change
|50
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|125.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|126.34
|Daily SMA50
|125.71
|Daily SMA100
|124.78
|Daily SMA200
|122.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|125.97
|Previous Daily Low
|125.32
|Previous Weekly High
|127.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|125.41
|Previous Monthly High
|127.24
|Previous Monthly Low
|124.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|125.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|125.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|125.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|125.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|124.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|126.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|126.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|126.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.22 as eurozone PMIs beat estimates
EUR/USD has been recovering and rising toward 1.22 as January's eurozone PMIs beat expectations. Earlier, the pair was under pressure amid a souring market mood related to coronavirus and doubts about US stimulus. President Biden speaks about the economy later on.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3650 on downbeat UK data
GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading below 1.37 after UK Retail Sales disappointed with only 0.3% and January's preliminary PMIs also missed estimates. Biden's speech and covid figures are eyed.
Gold retreats further from two-week tops, slides below $1850 level
A modest pickup in the USD demand prompted some selling around gold on Friday. A pullback in the equity markets, sliding US bond yields might help limit the losses.
Forex Today: Markets retreat amid new covid worries, Bitcoin volatility rises, Bien's speech eyed
Markets are edging lower and the safe-haven dollar is gaining ground amid concerns of extended lockdowns, vaccination bottlenecks, and hurdles to passing US stimulus.
US Dollar struggles for direction just above 90.00
The greenback finds it difficult to leave behind the recent weakness and now navigates without a clear direction in the vicinity of the 90.00 mark when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).