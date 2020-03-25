EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Recovery now targets the 121.50 region

By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY keeps the recovery alive and is approaching the 121.00 zone.
  • Immediately to the upside emerges the February’s top near 121.50.

EUR/JPY keeps the bullish mood well in place for yet another session on Wednesday.

The cross has broken above the critical 200-day SMA in the 120.00 neighbourhood and in doing so it has opened the door for a potential move to the February’s peak near 121.50.

As long as the 200-day SMA, today at 120.02, holds the downside, there is still scope for the continuation of the rally.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.68
Today Daily Change 138
Today Daily Change % 0.58
Today daily open 119.99
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 119.04
Daily SMA50 119.93
Daily SMA100 120.44
Daily SMA200 120.05
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.54
Previous Daily Low 118.82
Previous Weekly High 119.69
Previous Weekly Low 116.9
Previous Monthly High 121.4
Previous Monthly Low 118.38
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 119.88
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 119.48
Daily Pivot Point S1 119.02
Daily Pivot Point S2 118.06
Daily Pivot Point S3 117.29
Daily Pivot Point R1 120.75
Daily Pivot Point R2 121.51
Daily Pivot Point R3 122.48

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

