EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Reclaims 162.00 as buyers target 163.00 before reaching overbought levels

- EUR/JPY climbs 0.18%, buoyed despite optimism for ECB rate cuts in a disinflationary environment.
- Crossing Tenkan-Sen, targets 163.00 resistance, aiming for November's peak at 164.31 in ongoing uptrend.
- Potential pullback to find support at Tenkan-Sen (161.92), with subsequent supports at 161.34 and 160.77.
The Euro clings to decent gains versus the Japanese Yen late during the North American session, amid a mixed market mood. Eurozone (EU) economic data showed the disinflation process amongst countries in the bloc continued and has opened the door to discussions that the European Central Bank (ECB) might cut rates sooner rather than later. At the time of writing, the EUR/JPY exchanges hands at 162.91, up 0.18%.
The cross-pair has extended its gains past the Tenkan-Sen level and the 162.00 figure, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is close to entering overbought levels. However, as the uptrend remains strong, the RSI might get to the 80 level before the EUR/JPY tumbles. Therefore, the pair’s next resistance level sits at 163.00, followed by the November 16 high at 164.31.
On the flip side, if EUR/JPY retreats below the 162.00 mark, sellers could challenge the Tenkan-Sen at 161.92. Once cleared, the next support would be the Senkou Span A at 161.34 before challenging the Kijun-Sen level at 160.77.
EUR/JPY Price Action – Daily Chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|162.91
|Today Daily Change
|0.42
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|162.49
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|160.65
|Daily SMA50
|159.13
|Daily SMA100
|159.46
|Daily SMA200
|157.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|162.6
|Previous Daily Low
|161.95
|Previous Weekly High
|161.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|160.38
|Previous Monthly High
|161.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|155.07
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|162.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|162.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|162.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|161.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|161.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|162.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|163
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|163.4
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
