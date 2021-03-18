EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Rally remains unaltered

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY clinches new yearly highs near 130.70 on Thursday.
  • Immediately on the upside comes in the 131.00 barrier.

EUR/JPY puts the 130.00 yardstick under pressure after reaching fresh 2021 highs in the 130.65/70 band earlier in the session.

The bid bias in the cross remains well and sound for the time being. That said, a surpass of YTD highs near 130.70 should allow for extra gains with immediate target at the 131.00 hurdle followed by the summer 2018 high at 131.98 (July 17).

Reinforcing the current positive stance, EUR/JPY keeps trading above the immediate support line (off November 19 2020 low) in the 127.60 area, also coincident with the 50-day SMA.

In the meantime, while above the 200-day SMA at 124.88 the broader outlook for the cross should remain constructive.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 130.12
Today Daily Change 61
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 130.37
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 129.04
Daily SMA50 127.55
Daily SMA100 126.28
Daily SMA200 124.92
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 130.45
Previous Daily Low 129.7
Previous Weekly High 130.4
Previous Weekly Low 128.78
Previous Monthly High 129.98
Previous Monthly Low 126.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 130.16
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 129.98
Daily Pivot Point S1 129.9
Daily Pivot Point S2 129.42
Daily Pivot Point S3 129.15
Daily Pivot Point R1 130.65
Daily Pivot Point R2 130.92
Daily Pivot Point R3 131.4

 

 

