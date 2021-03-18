EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Rally remains unaltered

- EUR/JPY clinches new yearly highs near 130.70 on Thursday.
- Immediately on the upside comes in the 131.00 barrier.
EUR/JPY puts the 130.00 yardstick under pressure after reaching fresh 2021 highs in the 130.65/70 band earlier in the session.
The bid bias in the cross remains well and sound for the time being. That said, a surpass of YTD highs near 130.70 should allow for extra gains with immediate target at the 131.00 hurdle followed by the summer 2018 high at 131.98 (July 17).
Reinforcing the current positive stance, EUR/JPY keeps trading above the immediate support line (off November 19 2020 low) in the 127.60 area, also coincident with the 50-day SMA.
In the meantime, while above the 200-day SMA at 124.88 the broader outlook for the cross should remain constructive.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|130.12
|Today Daily Change
|61
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|130.37
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.04
|Daily SMA50
|127.55
|Daily SMA100
|126.28
|Daily SMA200
|124.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|130.45
|Previous Daily Low
|129.7
|Previous Weekly High
|130.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|128.78
|Previous Monthly High
|129.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|126.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|130.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|129.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|129.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|129.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|130.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|130.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|131.4
Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
