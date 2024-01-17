- EUR/JPY up 0.73%, influenced by risk-off sentiment and expectations of delayed rate cuts by major banks.
- Upward trend faces resistance at 161.24; breach could target 162.00 level.
- Downside risks for EUR/JPY below 161.00, with supports at 159.95 and key confluence at 159.23.
The Euro (EUR) rose sharply against the Japanese Yen (JPY) on Wednesday, up 0.73% amid a risk-off impulse and economic data suggesting that major central banks would deter cutting rates in the near term. At the time of writing, the EUR/JPY trades at 161.12, posting minuscule losses of 0.07% as Thursday’s Asian session begins.
From a technical standpoint, the EUR/JPY daily chart portrays the pair as upward biased, extending its gains past the 161.00 figure, but its advance was capped at previous support turned resistance at around 161.24, the November 21 swing low. A breach of the latter will expose the 162.00 figure, followed by the November 27 high at 163.72.
On the flip side, if sellers drag the EUR/JPY below the 161.00 mark, that can pave the way for further losses. But they would face immediate support at the January 17 low of 159.95, followed by the confluence of the January 16 daily low and the Tenkan-Sen at around 159.23, ahead of the Senkou Span B at 158.71
EUR/JPY Price Action – Daily Chart
EUR/JPY Technical Levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|161.17
|Today Daily Change
|1.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.67
|Today daily open
|160.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|157.61
|Daily SMA50
|159.17
|Daily SMA100
|158.68
|Daily SMA200
|155.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|160.13
|Previous Daily Low
|159.24
|Previous Weekly High
|160.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|157.21
|Previous Monthly High
|161.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|153.17
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|159.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|159.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|159.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|158.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|158.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|160.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|160.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|161.29
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains under selling pressure around 0.6550, eyes on Australian employment data
AUD/USD remains under selling pressure during the early Asian section on Thursday. The downtick of the pair is driven by the discouraging Chinese data and the stronger US Dollar broadly. The pair bounces off the fresh six-week lows near 0.6520 and trades around 0.6552, gaining 0.04% on the day.
EUR/USD trims losses and reverses a drop to fresh 2024 lows
EUR/USD regained some balance pari passu with some loss of momentum in the US dollar, while further support comes from investors’ repricing of a potential ECB rate cut in the summer.
Gold remains on the defensive above $2,000
Gold price drops to the $2,000 mark during the early Asian trading hours on Thursday. The downward momentum of yellow metal is supported by the strong economic data in the US, which dampened expectations of an imminent cut in interest rates.
Polkadot price risks a 5% fall as DOT fills up a triangle
Polkadot price has been on a downtrend, with its upside potential capped by a descending trendline. To the south, DOT stays buoyant thanks to the support offered by the 50-day EMA at $7.3100, reinforced by the ascending triangle that completes the triangle.
Moderation in all things – Except consumer spending
Today's retail sales report for December showed consumer spending picked up speed in the final month of the year. Not all the dollars spent found their way into holiday spending categories, but a surge in control group sales means upside risk for Q4 PCE forecasts.