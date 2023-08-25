EUR/JPY Price Analysis: No changes to the upside target

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY adds to Thursday’s gains and approaches 158.00.
  • Next on the upside for bulls emerges the 160.00 yardstick.

EUR/JPY picks up extra pace and flirts with the key hurdle at 158.00 the figure at the end of the week.

If the move higher gathers extra impulse, the cross should challenge recent 2023 peaks near 159.50 (August 22) ahead of the key round level at 160.00. The surpass of the latter should not see any resistance level of note until the 2008 high at 169.96 (July 23)

So far, the longer term positive outlook for the cross appears favoured while above the 200-day SMA, today at 147.64.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 157.74
Today Daily Change 60
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 157.67
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 157.69
Daily SMA50 156.74
Daily SMA100 152.71
Daily SMA200 147.61
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 158.05
Previous Daily Low 157.11
Previous Weekly High 159.34
Previous Weekly Low 157.66
Previous Monthly High 158.05
Previous Monthly Low 151.41
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 157.69
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 157.47
Daily Pivot Point S1 157.17
Daily Pivot Point S2 156.67
Daily Pivot Point S3 156.23
Daily Pivot Point R1 158.11
Daily Pivot Point R2 158.54
Daily Pivot Point R3 159.04

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

