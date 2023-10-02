EUR/JPY Price Analysis: No changes to the consolidative phase

- EUR/JPY reverses some of the recent weakness.
- Immediately to the upside aligns the monthly high of 158.65.
EUR/JPY comes under some mild downside pressure and reverses two consecutive sessions of gains on Monday.
In the meantime, the cross remains stuck within the consolidative range and the breakout of it exposes a visit to the so far monthly high of 158.65 (September 13) prior to the 2023 top at 159.76 (August 30), which precedes the key round level at 160.00.
So far, the longer term positive outlook for the cross appears favoured while above the 200-day SMA, today at 149.57.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|157.66
|Today Daily Change
|87
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|157.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|157.83
|Daily SMA50
|157.63
|Daily SMA100
|155.42
|Daily SMA200
|149.48
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|158.34
|Previous Daily Low
|157.4
|Previous Weekly High
|158.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|156.71
|Previous Monthly High
|158.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|156.58
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|157.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|157.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|157.48
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|156.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|156.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|158.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|158.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|159.36
