EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Next key resistance aligns at 129.25

- EUR/JPY tests the 2019 high in the mid-127.00s.
- Further up now sits the December 2018 high at 129.25.
EUR/JPY gives away part of the recent gains after clinching yearly highs in the mid-127.00s on Thursday. This level is coincident with the 2019 high (March 1).
If the upside momentum gathers further pace, then there is no relevant hurdle until the December 2018 high at 129.25. If, on the opposite side, sellers return to the market, the next region of contention emerges in the 126.00 neighbourhood, the lower bound of the recent multi-week consolidative theme.
Looking at the broader picture, while above the 200-day SMA at 122.48 the outlook for the cross should remain constructive.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|127.2
|Today Daily Change
|51
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|127.37
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|126.43
|Daily SMA50
|125.11
|Daily SMA100
|124.75
|Daily SMA200
|122.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|127.49
|Previous Daily Low
|126.92
|Previous Weekly High
|127.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|126.05
|Previous Monthly High
|127.24
|Previous Monthly Low
|124.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|127.27
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|127.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|127.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|126.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|126.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|127.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|127.84
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|128.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Nonfarm Payrolls show loss of -140K jobs, dollar falls
Nonfarm Payrolls figures disappointed with a loss of 140,000 jobs. It was partially countered by upward revision and wage increases. The dollar is falling and stock futures remain on positive ground.
EUR/USD rises above 1.2250 after weak NFP
EUR/USD is rising above 1.2250 after the US reported a loss of 140K jobs, worse than expected. Investors await more details from President-elect Biden about his economic plan. The EU announced more vaccine purchases
GBP/USD recaptures 1.36 after disappointing US data
GBP/USD has recaptured the 1.36 as the dollar retreats in response to a loss of 140K jobs in the US. The UK approved Moderna's vaccine while London declared a major incident as hospitals are overwhelmed by covid cases.
XAU/USD tumbles below $1,900 as US bond yields extend gains
Gold has dropped below $1,900, hitting a low of $1,876 in a knee-jerk reaction.before bouncing to around $1,890. US yields are on the rise, making the precious metal less attractive, as it provides no returns.
US Dollar Index: Strong resistance sits above 90.00
After bottoming out in fresh lows around 89.20 on Wednesday, the dollar managed to regain some buying attention and advanced past the 90.00 level, where it run out of some traction.