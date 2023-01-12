- The formation of Double Top amid less buying interest led to a sheer fall in the Euro bulls.
- EUR/JPY is hovering around the critical support at 140.00 and an absence of follow-up buying indicates the Japanese Yen’s strength.
- A bear cross, represented by the 20 and 50-EMAs, adds to the downside filters.
The EUR/JPY pair is displaying back-and-forth moves in a narrow range of 140.00-140.40 in the early Asian session. The cross has turned sideways after a perpendicular downside move amid escalating chatters that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is aiming to exit from its decade-long ultra-loose monetary policy.
After expanding the range of 10-year Japan Government Bonds (JGBs)’s yields TO +-50 basis points (bps), the BOJ is reviewing the side-effects of easy policy, which indicates that Japanese officials are looking to change their monetary policy approach in parallel with Western nations.
EUR/JPY witnessed a steep fall after failing to extend gains above the horizontal resistance placed from December 28 high around 142.94 amid the absence of sheer buying interest while refreshing a two-week high. This led to the formation of a Double Top chart pattern on an hourly scale, which indicates a bearish reversal.
The asset has dropped to near the demand zone around 140.00 and the unavailability of a follow-up recovery indicates weakness in the Euro bulls.
A bear cross, represented by the 20-and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at around 142.00, adds to the downside filters.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has slipped into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which indicates more weakness ahead.
EUR/JPY may display more weakness if it drops below the crucial support of 140.00, which will drag the asset towards December 20 low at 138.80 followed by January 3 low at 137.39.
On the flip side, a breakout above the Double Top chart pattern around 143.00 will drive the cross towards December 20 high at 145.84. A breach above the latter will expose the asset for more upside towards December 15 high at 146.71.
EUR/JPY hourly chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|140.34
|Today Daily Change
|-2.18
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.53
|Today daily open
|142.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.58
|Daily SMA50
|143.3
|Daily SMA100
|143.08
|Daily SMA200
|140.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|142.86
|Previous Daily Low
|141.82
|Previous Weekly High
|141.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.39
|Previous Monthly High
|146.73
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|142.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|142.22
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|141.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|141.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|140.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|142.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|143.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|144.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
