- On Wednesday, the EUR/JPY recovered some of its previous day’s losses, down 0.21%.
- Mixed market sentiment could keep the EUR/JPY range-bound.
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: It is upward biased and could challenge the YTD high around 139.60s.
The Japanese yen trims some of Tuesday’s losses and forms an inverted hammer in an uptrend, usually a signal that means price exhaustion, after a 210-pip steeper rally. As the Asian Pacific session begins, the EUR/JPY is trading at 139.03 at the time of writing.
The market sentiment is mixed as the Asian session begins
The market sentiment is mixed. Most US equities finished Wednesday session with gains while Asian stock futures point to a lower open. The Japanese yen recovered some ground against most of the G8 majors, but in the case of the EUR/JPY, its gains amounted to 0.21%.
On Wednesday, the EUR/JPY opened near the YTD highs around 139.50s, to then fall on the back of profit-taking due to the slight decline in the price, which pulled the EUR/JPY to record a daily low at 138.39.
EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The EUR/JPY daily chart depicts the pair as upward biased. The daily moving averages (DMAs) below the spot price confirm the aforementioned, but oscillators suggest a correction dip might lie ahead. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) signals the pair as overbought at 71.64, and unless RSI drops below 70, the chances of resuming upwards decrease.
Meanwhile, the EUR/JPY 1-hour chart depicts the pair as upward biased and sits near Thursday’s daily pivot at 138.94. Furthermore, it broke a trendline, 10-pips above the 50-hour simple moving average (SMA) at 132.62, paving the way for further gains.
With that said, the EUR/JPY’s first resistance would be the daily pivot at 138.94. A break above would expose 139.28, followed by the R1 daily pivot at 139.50 and then the YTD high at 139.67
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|139.03
|Today Daily Change
|-0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|139.01
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.62
|Daily SMA50
|132.06
|Daily SMA100
|130.81
|Daily SMA200
|130.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|139.1
|Previous Daily Low
|136.85
|Previous Weekly High
|137.13
|Previous Weekly Low
|135.28
|Previous Monthly High
|137.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|124.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|138.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|137.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|137.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|136.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|135.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|139.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|140.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|142.04
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD reclaims 0.7400 as bulls prepare an assault towards 0.7500
The Australian dollar stages a recovery and rallies more than 1%. Falling US Treasury yields and a weaker US dollar are a tailwind for the AUD/USD. Hawkish RBA minutes lifted the AUD/USD, despite an incumbent 50-bps increase by the Fed.
EUR/USD struggles to recover above 1.0850
The shared currency extended the bounce from two-year lows on Wednesday but so far is having a hard time consolidating above the 1.0850 area. Hawkish comments from ECB's Kazaks and pullback in US yields and the greenback have been the main drivers behind the EUR/USD recovery.
Gold established above $1,950, Fed’s Powell eyed
Gold (XAU/USD) has witnessed a modest rebound after hitting a low of $1,939.40 on Wednesday backed by weakness in the US dollar index (DXY). The gold prices have bounced back from their previous consolidation zone, which took place in a narrow range of $1,915.08-1,944.64.
Cardano loading up for a 50% rally, targets $1.40
Cardano price action is setting up for a colossal bull rally. Traders should hone in on this digital asset to get the best entry and maximize profits in the coming days.
Fed Chair set to be humble due to three uncertainties, triggering a dollar downfall Premium
Russia has retreated from the Kyiv area – and the Fed may now take a step back from its extremely hawkish stance on beating inflation. Or, at least, that is the potential perception that Powell's speech could leave, triggering a slide in the dollar.