  • EUR/JPY adds to Friday’s gains above 142.00.
  • Further upside should re-target the 2022 high past 144.00.

EUR/JPY extends Friday’s rebound further north of the 142.00 mark at the beginning of the week.

The cross sparked a bounce off last week’s lows in the sub-138.00 zone and the continuation of this move should put a potential challenge of the YTD peak past 144.00 back on the radar sooner rather than later.

That said, the surpass of the 2022 peak at 144.25 (June 8) should lead up to a probable test of the 2015 high at 145.32 (January 2) prior to the 2014 high at 149.78 (December 8).

In the meantime, while above the 3-month support line near 137.15, the short-term outlook for the cross should remain bullish.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 142.06
Today Daily Change 94
Today Daily Change % 0.27
Today daily open 141.68
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 139.42
Daily SMA50 137.72
Daily SMA100 134.46
Daily SMA200 132.19
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 141.97
Previous Daily Low 139.4
Previous Weekly High 141.97
Previous Weekly Low 137.93
Previous Monthly High 138.32
Previous Monthly Low 132.66
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 140.99
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 140.38
Daily Pivot Point S1 140.06
Daily Pivot Point S2 138.44
Daily Pivot Point S3 137.49
Daily Pivot Point R1 142.64
Daily Pivot Point R2 143.6
Daily Pivot Point R3 145.22

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0500 ahead of Lagarde's testimony

EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0500 ahead of Lagarde's testimony

EUR/USD is rising towards 1.0550, helped by notable US dollar supply in the European session. The risk tone recovers despite the growing recession and fragmentation fears. ECB President will testify before European Parliament and respond to questions on new crisis tool.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD recaptures 1.2250 as USD retreat picks up steam

GBP/USD recaptures 1.2250 as USD retreat picks up steam

GBP/USD is extending gains above 1.2250 after testing the 1.2200 demand area. The US dollar retreats further and offers support to the pair amid better risk sentiment. All eyes remain on UK inflation amid an inevitable recession. 

GBP/USD News

Gold treads water around $1.840 amid sluggish USD, light trading

Gold treads water around $1.840 amid sluggish USD, light trading

Gold Price is trading modestly flat around $1,840, reversing the rebound seen in the Asian session. The recovery in risk sentiment is boding ill for the safe-haven US dollar, in turn, capping the downside in the bright metal.

Gold News

Crypto markets recover from weekend bloodbath but not for long

Crypto markets recover from weekend bloodbath but not for long

Bitcoin price has shown incredible elasticity after it snapped back after dipping below a stable support level. This quick but small recovery has caused some altcoins to bounce massively.

Read more

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!

BECOME PREMIUM

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures