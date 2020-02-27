EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Eyeing a short-term bullish break through 120.60 confluence barrier

- EUR/JPY regains traction and climbs back closer to a key confluence resistance.
- A sustained break below 120.00 needed to confirm a fresh near-term bearish break.
The EUR/JPY cross reversed an early dip to sub-120.00 level and regained positive traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday. The momentum has now lifted the cross back towards an important confluence resistance, around the 120.60 region.
The mentioned barrier comprises of 100-day SMA, 50% Fibonacci level of the 122.88-118.46 down leg and a five-month-old ascending trend-line support breakpoint. A sustained break through might be seen as a key trigger for bulls and pave the way for additional gains.
The cross then might accelerate the positive move towards reclaiming the 121.00 round-figure mark – coinciding with 61.8% Fibo. level – before eventually darting to test its next major hurdle near the 121.35-40 supply zone, or monthly tops set last week.
Meanwhile, a rejection from the current resistance zone, leading to a subsequent weakness below the key 120.00 psychological mark might shift the near-term bias back in favour of bearish traders and drag the cross further towards the 119.00 round-figure mark.
EUR/JPY daily chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|120.61
|Today Daily Change
|0.39
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|120.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|120.03
|Daily SMA50
|120.92
|Daily SMA100
|120.74
|Daily SMA200
|120.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|120.59
|Previous Daily Low
|119.7
|Previous Weekly High
|121.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|118.46
|Previous Monthly High
|122.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|119.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|120.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|120.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|119.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|119.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|118.86
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|120.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|121.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|121.53
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.0950 amid coronavirus, hopes for German stimulus, US data
EUR/USD is extending its gains above 1.0950 as coronavirus fears weigh on US yields and the dollar. German fiscal stimulus hopes are in play. US GDP was confirmed at 2.1% and Durable Goods Orders figures mostly beat expectations.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.29 as UK adopts tough Brexit line
GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.29 yet off the lows as the UK threatens to walk out of post-Brexit talks with the EU within four months. The US dollar is dropping amid coronavirus fears.
Crypto market overtakes regulators and central banks
The crypto market is going through its most critical hours in this year 2020. The falls of the last few hours are pushing prices to the limit of the bullish scenarios and playing dangerously with the bearish scenarios that were so hard to leave behind.
WTI plummets to fresh 1-year low near $47.00
Crude oil prices remain well under heavy pressure on Thursday, dropping to the vicinity of the $47.00 mark per barrel on rising coronavirus fears,
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.