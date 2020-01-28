EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro trading off 2020 lows, remains vulnerable vs. yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY is under selling pressure while trading off the 2020 lows near the 120.00 level. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 119.90 support.
 
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY is consolidating the recent drop near the 120.00 figure while trading below the main simple moving averages (SMAs).  
  

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
The market remains under selling pressure despite the possibility of a correction. Bears would be looking to pierce the 119.90 support to reach the 119.65 and 119.40 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Resistances are seen near 120.40, 120.82 and 121.15 levels.
  

Additional key level

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.07
Today Daily Change 0.10
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 119.97
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 121.62
Daily SMA50 121.22
Daily SMA100 120.37
Daily SMA200 120.75
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.46
Previous Daily Low 119.91
Previous Weekly High 122.37
Previous Weekly Low 120.42
Previous Monthly High 124.2
Previous Monthly Low 119.98
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.12
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.25
Daily Pivot Point S1 119.76
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.56
Daily Pivot Point S3 119.2
Daily Pivot Point R1 120.32
Daily Pivot Point R2 120.67
Daily Pivot Point R3 120.87

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD near daily lows with mixed US data

EUR/USD near daily lows with mixed US data

The EUR/USD pair continues trading just above the 1.1000 level, as US Durable Goods Orders rose by 2.4%, largely surpassing the market’s expectations, although core readings plummeted in the red.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD below 1.3000 ahead of BOE

GBP/USD below 1.3000 ahead of BOE

The dollar continues to advance against all of its major rivals, getting an additional boost from upbeat CB Consumer Confidence. GBP/USD trading around 1.2980. BOE to have a monetary policy meeting this Thursday.

GBP/USD News

Bitcoin moving on the razor edge

Bitcoin moving on the razor edge

Yesterday's positive day along the crypto board has brought the BTC/USD pair to the borderline between a bearish market and a free space where it can grow again in search of new historical highs. 

Read more

WTI bounces off lows, back above $53.00/bbl

WTI bounces off lows, back above $53.00/bbl

After hitting new lows in levels last seen in early October 2019 near $52.00, prices of the WTI have managed to regains some attention and have retaken the $53.00 mark per barrel.

Oil News

USD/JPY Forecast: Consolidating at lows, bearish

USD/JPY Forecast: Consolidating at lows, bearish

Coronavirus-related fears and upcoming first-tier event keeping investors in cautious mode. US Durable Goods Orders seen posting a tepid advance in December. USD/JPY at risk of resuming its decline once below 108.65.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures