EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro trades higher near 162 amid bullish moving averages

- EUR/JPY trades near the 162 zone following a modest advance on Wednesday
- MACD prints a sell signal, while moving averages reinforce bullish momentum
- Support aligns at 161.87 and 161.89, with resistance emerging near 162.40
The EUR/JPY pair inched higher on Wednesday ahead of the Asian session, trading near the 162 area after a 0.29% daily gain. The session remained confined within a range of 161.351 to 162.279, with the pair supported by the broader bullish structure in trend indicators despite some mixed oscillator signals.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is holding at a neutral 53.29, suggesting stable momentum. However, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is currently flashing a sell signal, providing a counterpoint to the prevailing uptrend. Both the Williams Percent Range and the Awesome Oscillator are neutral, offering no strong directional bias in the short term.
From a trend perspective, the outlook remains constructive. The 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 161.871, the 100-day SMA at 160.718, and the 200-day SMA at 161.944 are all bullishly aligned. Additional support is echoed by the 10-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 161.892 and the 10-day SMA at 161.677.
Daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Gold picks up pace and flirts with $3,330, all-time peaks
Gold now gathers extra steam and advances to the $3,330 region per troy ounce, reaching an all-time high. Ongoing worries over escalating US-China trade tensions and a softer US Dollar continue to underpin demand for the metal ahead of Powell's speech.
EUR/USD gathers traction and approaches 1.1400 ahead of Powell
EUR/USD remains well bid and approaches the key 1.1400 milestone, bolstered by a renewed bearish sentiment in the Greenback prior to Fed Chairman Powell’s remarks on the US economic outlook.
GBP/USD clings to daily gains near 1.3250
Despite the marked pullback in the US Dollar, GBP/USD now trims part of its earlier advance to the vicinity of 1.3300 the figure, or multi-month highs, as investors digest easing inflationary pressures in the UK ahead of Powell’s speech.
Bitcoin stabilizes around $83,000 as China opens trade talks with President Trump’s administration
Bitcoin price stabilizes around $83,500 on Wednesday after facing multiple rejections around the 200-day EMA. Bloomberg reports that China is open to trade talks with President Trump’s administration.
Future-proofing portfolios: A playbook for tariff and recession risks
It does seem like we will be talking tariffs for a while. And if tariffs stay — in some shape or form — even after negotiations, we’ll likely be talking about recession too. Higher input costs, persistent inflation, and tighter monetary policy are already weighing on global growth.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.