EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro steadies near 164.00 as bullish structure holds firm

Support levels are identified at 163.07, 162.94, and 162.87. Resistance is seen at 163.94, 164.00, and 164.10. A sustained push above the immediate resistance zone could confirm a broader breakout, while a break below support would likely trigger a short-term correction without significantly altering the overall trend.

The bullish structure is clearly defined by the positioning of key moving averages. The 20-day, 100-day, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages all lie below current levels and maintain upward slopes, offering strong underlying support. The 10-day Exponential and Simple Moving Averages also sit just under the market, reinforcing the positive outlook as the pair approaches the Asian session.

Technically, the pair is flashing a bullish overall signal. The Relative Strength Index is neutral around 56, indicating balanced momentum without immediate overbought pressure. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence confirms the broader uptrend with a buy signal, reinforcing the bullish tone. Meanwhile, the Williams Percent Range and Bull Bear Power remain neutral, suggesting that while momentum has slowed, it has not yet reversed.

The EUR/JPY pair eased slightly on Friday, trading near the 164.00 zone after the European session, reflecting a modest pullback from recent gains. Despite the minor dip, the broader outlook remains positive, supported by a cluster of rising moving averages that continue to provide a strong technical base. Short-term momentum is mixed, but the overall structure remains clearly bullish.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.