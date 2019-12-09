EUR/JPY price analysis: Euro set to break below the 120.00 handle against yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY is starting the week with a quiet consolidation just above the 120.00 handle.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 120.00 support level/round figure. 
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY is trading in a downtrend below the 200-day simple moving average (DMA). However, the spot has been in consolidation mode below the 121.00 handle in the last months of trading. 
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
The spot is consolidating the recent losses just above the 120.00 support and below the main SMAs. As the market is weak, the bears will likely try to break below the 120.00 handle. If the breakdown is successful, the market is set to decline towards the 119.79 and potentially to the 119.47 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
   

EUR/JPY 30-minute chart

 
The cross is under selling pressure below the 100/200 SMAs on the 30-minute chart. Resistances are seen at the 120.41, 120.66 and 120.85 price levels. 
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.14
Today Daily Change 0.06
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 120.08
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.25
Daily SMA50 119.95
Daily SMA100 119.31
Daily SMA200 121.48
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.83
Previous Daily Low 120
Previous Weekly High 121.02
Previous Weekly Low 120
Previous Monthly High 121.31
Previous Monthly Low 119.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.32
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.51
Daily Pivot Point S1 119.77
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.47
Daily Pivot Point S3 118.94
Daily Pivot Point R1 120.6
Daily Pivot Point R2 121.13
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.43

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD off 7-month highs, still firmer as Tories hold the lead

GBP/USD off 7-month highs, still firmer as Tories hold the lead

GBP/USD retraces from the new seven-month highs of 1.3180 but remains strongly bid, as weekend polls have reaffirmed a solid lead for PM Johnson's Conservatives. Cable dropped on Friday amid upbeat US data.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD steadying above 1.1050 amid upbeat German export data

EUR/USD steadying above 1.1050 amid upbeat German export data

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, attempting a recovery after Germany reported an increase in exports in October. EUR/USD dropped sharply on Friday amid upbeat US Non-Farm Payrolls and weak German industrial output. 

EUR/USD News

Cryptos: Market ready to launch, not knowing who will lead it

Cryptos: Market ready to launch, not knowing who will lead it

The market hesitates between Bitcoin and Ethereum to lead the next bullish run. Ethereum will suffer heavy losses if not in command. Bullish clarity may call for terminal motivation bearish jerks.

Read more

Gold: The set-up seems tilted in favour of bearish traders

Gold: The set-up seems tilted in favour of bearish traders

Gold regains some positive traction amid persistent trade uncertainty. The upside is likely to remain capped ahead of the FOMC policy update.

Gold News

USD/JPY: tensions between Washington and Beijing back the JPY

USD/JPY: tensions between Washington and Beijing back the JPY

Japanese Q3 Gross Domestic Product doubled the market’s expectations, up by 0.4%. The US calendar has nothing to offer today, attention focus on Washington-Beijing relationship. USD/JPY pressuring the post-NFP low, decline to accelerate once below 108.40.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures