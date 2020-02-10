EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro nearing 2020 lows, trading sub-120.00 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY is under heavy selling pressure challenging the 2020 lows. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 119.92 support. 
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY is nearing the 2020 lows while dropping below the 120.00 figure and the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs).
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
EUR/JPY is under selling pressure below the main SMAs. The sellers are challenging the 119.92 support and January lows. A daily break below this level would be seen as a bearish continuation which could lead towards the 119.67 and 119.20 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Resistances are seen near the 120.42, 120.55 and 121.00 levels. 
  
 
Resistance: 120.42, 120.55, 121.00
Support: 119.92, 119.67, 119.20
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 119.86
Today Daily Change -0.32
Today Daily Change % -0.27
Today daily open 120.18
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 121.16
Daily SMA50 121.24
Daily SMA100 120.47
Daily SMA200 120.56
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.82
Previous Daily Low 120.09
Previous Weekly High 121.15
Previous Weekly Low 119.92
Previous Monthly High 122.88
Previous Monthly Low 119.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.37
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.54
Daily Pivot Point S1 119.91
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.64
Daily Pivot Point S3 119.18
Daily Pivot Point R1 120.63
Daily Pivot Point R2 121.09
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.36

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD slips to fresh 2020 lows amid coronavirus headlines, economic gap

EUR/USD slips to fresh 2020 lows amid coronavirus headlines, economic gap

EUR/USD has hit new 2020 lows under 1.0940, the lowest since October. The coronavirus continues spreading. The dollar is benefitting from Friday's jobs report and Europe's Sentix figure missed expectations.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises above 1.29 amid receding Brexit concerns

GBP/USD rises above 1.29 amid receding Brexit concerns

GBP/USD is trading above 1.29, shrugging off concerns of a no-trade-deal Brexit and reports of infrastructure spending. Broader markets are attuned to coronavirus headlines.

GBP/USD News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Overbought market acts and eases the bullish pressure

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Overbought market acts and eases the bullish pressure

Consolidation in the Ether affects the market and triggers a positive consolidation phase in the medium term. BTC/USD does not consolidate the $10000 level and will have to wait for the next upside. 

Read more

Gold clings to modest daily gains above $1,570

Gold clings to modest daily gains above $1,570

The XAU/USD pair inched higher at the start of the week as the precious metal found demand as a traditional safe-haven. After climbing to a daily high above $1,575, however, the pair has retreated slightly and was last seen trading at $1,573.50, adding 0.23% on a daily basis.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures