EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro eyeing January lows, trading sub-121.00 figure

  • EUR/JPY is under heavy selling pressure while trading near weekly/monthly lows.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 120.65 support.
 
 

The market is continuing to weaken from January’s tops trading below the 121.00 figure while holding above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs).  
 
 

The spot is challenging the 120.90 support while below the main simple moving averages (SMAs) on the four-hour chart. As EUR/JPY is under selling pressure the spot is set to keep depreciating towards the 120.65 and 120.30 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Resistances are seen near 121.28 and 121.70 levels.
  

EUR/JPY

Today last price 120.84
Today Daily Change -0.21
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 121.05
 
Daily SMA20 121.81
Daily SMA50 121.22
Daily SMA100 120.32
Daily SMA200 120.81
 
Previous Daily High 121.9
Previous Daily Low 120.64
Previous Weekly High 122.88
Previous Weekly Low 121.76
Previous Monthly High 124.2
Previous Monthly Low 119.98
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 121.12
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 121.41
Daily Pivot Point S1 120.49
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.93
Daily Pivot Point S3 119.23
Daily Pivot Point R1 121.75
Daily Pivot Point R2 122.45
Daily Pivot Point R3 123.01

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

