- EUR/JPY retraces from weekly highs around 147.30s, on risk-aversion, due to BoJ’s intervention woes.
- Near-term, the EUR/JPY is neutral biased, though a break above 147.30 will expose 148.00 and beyond; otherwise, a fall under 146.00 is on the cards.
The EUR/JPY consolidates nearby weekly highs, around the 146.80 mark, retracing from YTD highs at 147.29, due to risk-aversion and high US Treasury yields advancing sharply, while Fed hawkish commentary on Thursday, spooked investors as the Federal Reserve gets ready to lift rates to 4%. Therefore, the EUR/JPY is trading at 146.87, below its opening price by a minuscule 0.03%.
EUR/JPY Price Forecast
The EUR/JPY daily chart portrays the pair as upward biased. Worth noting, the cross-currency pair, is reange-bound, trading in the upper 146.00-14730 area, unable to test the 148.00 mark. Of note, EUR buyers were unable to rally to 148.00, probably on fears that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) could intervene in the market, as speculations mounted that on Thursday, they did it. Nevertheless, if those rumors fade, a test to 148.00 is likely, as EUR/JPY buyer eye 150.00.
Short term, the EUR/JPY one-hour chart suggests the pair as range-bound, supported by the confluence of the daily pivot point and the 20-Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 146.84. Underneath the latter, the 50-EMA flat-slope suggests the pair will remain volatile around the 146.80-147.30 area, but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) aiming lower, about to enter the bearish territory, could open the door for a retest of October 19 lows at 146.07, followed by the October 18, weekly low of 145.81.
On the other hand, if the cross clears the YTDhigh at 147.30, the next resistance is 147.39. Once broken, the following supply areas would be the S2 pivot level at 147.87, followed by the S3 pivot point at 148.44.
EUR/JPY Key Technical Levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|146.87
|Today Daily Change
|0.31
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|146.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.41
|Daily SMA50
|140.9
|Daily SMA100
|140.38
|Daily SMA200
|136.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|147.26
|Previous Daily Low
|146.08
|Previous Weekly High
|144.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.9
|Previous Monthly High
|145.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|146.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|146.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|146
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|145.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|144.82
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|147.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|147.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|148.36
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
