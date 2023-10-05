EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Consolidates inside the Kumo, though tilted to the downside

- EUR/JPY stalls at 156.60, encapsulated within the Kumo, with a discernible tilt towards a downward trajectory.
- A potential breach below Senkou Span B at 155.58 could trigger a descent towards the October 3 low of 154.34.
- Conversely, surpassing the Kumo top at 157.00 may pave the way to challenge the October 2 high at 158.47.
The EUR/JPY trades sideways as Friday’s Asian session commences, following Thursday’s price action, in which indecision was the main driver that printed a doji. At the time of writing, the EUR/JPY exchanges hand at 156.60, almost unchanged.
Consolidation is the name of the game, inside the Kumo, capped on the downside by the Kijun-Sen at 156.49. However, due to the latest drop on Tuesday, the pair is neutral to slightly downwards, and once it breaks below the Senkou Span B at 155.58, that would exacerbate a drop to test the October 3 low of 154.34, before slumping toward the July 28 cycle low of 151.40.
Conversely, if EUR/JPY climbs past the top of the Kumo at 157.00, that would open the door to test the October 2 daily high at 158.47 before challenging the 159.00 mark.
EUR/JPY Price Action – Daily chart
EUR/JPY Technical Levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|156.6
|Today Daily Change
|-0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|156.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|157.57
|Daily SMA50
|157.67
|Daily SMA100
|155.66
|Daily SMA200
|149.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|156.77
|Previous Daily Low
|155.83
|Previous Weekly High
|158.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|156.71
|Previous Monthly High
|158.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|156.58
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|156.41
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|156.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|156.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|155.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|155.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|157.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|157.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|157.95
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
