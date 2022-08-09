- The EUR/JPY daily chart illustrates the pair as neutral-to-downwards biased.
- In the short term, the EUR/JPY might test the 20-day EMA at 138.20 before tumbling to 137.00.
On Tuesday, the EUR/JPY finished the session with minimal gains of 0.28%. However, as the Wednesday Asian session begins, the JPY appreciates while Asian stocks are set for a lower open. At the time of writing, the EUR/JPY is trading at 137.96.
The financial markets narrative remains the same. A US company reported that its economic outlook looks worse than estimated, adding to recession fears. The US bond market shows signs of an impending recession, with the yield curve inversion between the 2s-10s year bond yields further deepening. Despite the previously mentioned factors, the euro stood tall and edged higher vs. the yen.
EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a daily chart perspective, the cross-currency is neutral-to-downward biased. A series of successively lower highs/lows confirms the latter. Meanwhile, the 20, 50, and 100-day EMAs above the exchange rate further cement the bias. Therefore, EUR/JPY traders should be aware that unless buyers reclaim the 100-day EMA at 139.84, further selling pressure is on the cards.
The 1-hour EUR/JPY chart portrays the pair advancing steadily, with the hourly Mas below the spot price, while the RSI, albeit below its 7-RSI SMA, signals that buyers are in control. Therefore, don’t discount a leg-up before the one-hour chart aligns with the daily chart’s overall bias.
Therefore, the EUR/JPY first resistance would be the 138.00 figure. A breach of the latter will send the EUR/JPY towards the August 9 high at 138.31, followed by the R2 daily pivot point at 138.92.
EUR/JPY Key Technical Levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|137.99
|Today Daily Change
|0.59
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43
|Today daily open
|137.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|138.2
|Daily SMA50
|139.89
|Daily SMA100
|137.99
|Daily SMA200
|133.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.93
|Previous Daily Low
|137.07
|Previous Weekly High
|137.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.4
|Previous Monthly High
|142.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|135.55
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|137.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|137.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|137.01
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|136.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|136.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
