EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Buyers attempt to refresh weekly high near 129.80

EUR/JPY pares the previous day’s gain on Thursday.

Recovery from 127.94 pauses near 129.40, additional gains above the bearish slopping line.

Momentum oscillator holds onto oversold zone with a bullish crossover.

EUR/JPY snapped the previous four session’s gains on Thursday morning in the European trading hours. The cross opened higher but failed to preserve the momentum.

As of writing, EUR/JPY is trading at 129.40 with 0.07% losses for the day.

EUR/JPY daily chart

On the daily chart, the EUR/GBP currency pair fell sharply from the high of 133.58 on June 16 and tested multi-month support near 127.94 on August 20.

If price is sustained above the intraday’s high of 129.54, it could move back to the 129.80 horizontal resistance level.

The Moving Average Convergence (MACD) indicator holds onto an oversold trajectory with a bullish stance. Any uptick in the MACD would prompt EUR/GBP bulls to meet 130.02 horizontal resistance level.

Next, the EUR/JPY bulls would meet the high of July 30 at 130.49.

Alternatively, if prices reverse direction and slip below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 129.24.

A break of the above level would mean bears would test the previous day’s low of 128.76.

Market participants attempt to retest the 128.50 horizontal support level followed by the low of August 20 at 127.94.

EUR/JPY additional levels

EUR/JPY Overview Today last price 129.41 Today Daily Change -0.11 Today Daily Change % -0.08 Today daily open 129.52 Trends Daily SMA20 129.28 Daily SMA50 130.21 Daily SMA100 131.16 Daily SMA200 129.2 Levels Previous Daily High 129.54 Previous Daily Low 128.77 Previous Weekly High 129.51 Previous Weekly Low 127.93 Previous Monthly High 132.43 Previous Monthly Low 128.6 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 129.24 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 129.06 Daily Pivot Point S1 129.01 Daily Pivot Point S2 128.51 Daily Pivot Point S3 128.25 Daily Pivot Point R1 129.78 Daily Pivot Point R2 130.04 Daily Pivot Point R3 130.54



