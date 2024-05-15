EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls sustain upward momentum despite investors taking profits

NEWS | | By Patricio Martín
  • The daily RSI shows strong buying momentum, deep in positive territory.
  • Hourly chart displays a contrast, as RSI dips into the negative zone and MACD shows flat red bars, indicating short-term selling traction.
  • As the pair approached cycle highs, a pause in the momentum seemed probable before a retest.

In Wednesday's session, the EUR/JPY pair maintains robust bullish momentum, despite encountering selling pressure and declining to 168.63. Despite brushing against highs around the 170.00 mark, investors temporarily halt, potentially indicating short-term consolidation and this pause could pave the way for further upward movements.

On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands in the positive territory, reflecting an upward momentum from bulls but points down indicating the mentioned halt in the bullish traction.

EUR/JPY daily chart

The hourly chart, in contrast, presents a weaker picture. The RSI dipped into the negative territory with the latest reading at 45. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains bearish, printing flat red bars, suggesting short-term selling pressure. However, indicators seem to recover in this frame ahead of the Asian session.

EUR/JPY hourly chart

Reflecting on EUR/JPY's broader picture, it's in a bullish short- and long-term position as it stays above the 20, 100, and 200-day SMAs. This posture suggests a strong upward momentum for the pair, poised for continued bullishness.

In conclusion, while the overall technical outlook for EUR/JPY remains bullish based on the SMA analysis and daily chart, traders need to monitor the extent of the correction. Still, any movement that keeps the pair above its main SMAs wouldn’t threaten the positive outlook.

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 168.64
Today Daily Change -0.60
Today Daily Change % -0.35
Today daily open 169.24
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 166.55
Daily SMA50 164.62
Daily SMA100 162.45
Daily SMA200 160.61
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 169.36
Previous Daily Low 168.47
Previous Weekly High 167.97
Previous Weekly Low 164.48
Previous Monthly High 171.6
Previous Monthly Low 162.28
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 169.02
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 168.81
Daily Pivot Point S1 168.69
Daily Pivot Point S2 168.14
Daily Pivot Point S3 167.8
Daily Pivot Point R1 169.58
Daily Pivot Point R2 169.91
Daily Pivot Point R3 170.46

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD now shifts its focus to 0.6700

AUD/USD now shifts its focus to 0.6700

AUD/USD advanced for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, reaching four-month highs in levels shy of the 0.6700 hurdle ahead of the release of the key labour market report in Australia on Thursday.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD looks bid and retargets 1.0900

EUR/USD looks bid and retargets 1.0900

The strong CPI-driven pullback in the Greenback allowed EUR/USD to maintain its multi-session rebound well in place, approaching the key 1.0900 region on Wednesday.

EUR/USD News

Gold reaches fresh monthly highs, aims for $2,400

Gold reaches fresh monthly highs, aims for $2,400

Gold trades modestly higher on the day above $2,360 in the American session. The data from the US showed that annual inflation edged lower to 3.4% in April as expected. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red below 4.4%, allowing XAU/USD to keep its footing.

Gold News

Bitcoin price reclaims territory above $64K after April CPI release

Bitcoin price reclaims territory above $64K after April CPI release

Bitcoin (BTC) price has shown strength, displaying a god candle on Wednesday during the early hours of the American session. Notably, it is an interesting turn considering how poorly BTC has been performing during this session in the recent weeks.

Read more

April CPI: It's a start

April CPI: It's a start

The first CPI report of Q2 should be seen as welcome news by the FOMC. The headline CPI rose 0.3% in April, a tenth below consensus expectations, while the core CPI also increased 0.3%, in line with expectations but a downshift from the pace registered in Q1.

 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures