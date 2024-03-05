EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls remain dominant despite bearish signals on the daily and hourly chart

- The EUR/JPY is trading around 162.76, recording a 0.31% loss in Tuesday's trading session.
- The daily chart reveals that buyers are consolidating the last session's gains.
- Hourly indicators hint at a possible shift in trend with sellers in charge, and indicators near oversold territory.
In Tuesday's session, the EUR/JPY pair is trading at 162.76, with 0.31% losses. With a larger influence by buyers compared to sellers, the broader perspective suggests a predominant bullish trend despite the day-to-day loss as the buyers seem to be taking a breather.
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the EUR/JPY pair is in positive territory, signaling the domination of buyers in the market but it points south. Concurrently, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicates a growing selling momentum with rising red bars which corroborates the idea of a short-term downward consolidation.
EUR/JPY daily chart
Comparatively, The hourly RSI value is indicating a negative territory, with sellers dominating the market but near the 30 threshold which could suggest that for the rest of the session, the pair may continue consolidating. The hourly MACD histogram shows flat red bars, which indicates negative momentum.
EUR/JPY hourly chart
Despite the short-term negative outlook, the EUR/JPY pair is trading above its 20,100,200-day Simple Moving Averages, indicating that the long-term trend remains bullish. The negative signals from the RSI and MACD however, are that for the short term, the sellers are in charge, but to challenge the clear overall bullish trend, they need to at least conquer the 20-day SMA.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|162.76
|Today Daily Change
|-0.64
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39
|Today daily open
|163.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|161.92
|Daily SMA50
|160.16
|Daily SMA100
|159.9
|Daily SMA200
|158.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|163.52
|Previous Daily Low
|162.54
|Previous Weekly High
|163.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|161.68
|Previous Monthly High
|163.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|158.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|163.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|162.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|162.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|162.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|161.8
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|163.77
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|164.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|164.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD kept the bearish tone and broke below 0.6500
AUD/USD added to Monday’s pullback and briefly dropped to the 0.6470 zone, or multi-day lows ahead of the releases of key GDP readings in Australia on Wednesday.
EUR/USD remained unable to gather serious upside traction
EUR/USD alternated gains with losses and ended the session in the mid-1.0800s after an earlier move to two-week tops near 1.0880 amidst rising cautiousness prior to the ECB meeting and Powell’s testimony.
Gold pressures record highs in the $2,140 region
Gold staged a technical correction after coming within a touching distance of a new record high above $2,040. Falling US Treasury bond yields and the modest selling pressure surrounding the USD, however, allows XAU/USD to cling to strong daily gains above $2,030.
Bitcoin price’s new peak sends spot BTC ETFs past $50 billion in assets
Bitcoin (BTC) price shattered the $69,000 threshold on Tuesday during the late hours of the Asian session, catching many of guard and blowing millions in short and long positions out of the water.
Precious Metals on the run as yields decline
In today's TradeGATEHub Live Trading session, Michael Venezia shares an insightful look into his trading strategies, focusing on Option Sweeps and the successful scalps he executed throughout the day.