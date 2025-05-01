EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls flirt with trading range hurdle, around mid-163.00s on dovish BoJ

- EUR/JPY gains strong positive traction in reaction to the BoJ’s dovish pause on Thursday.
- The technical setup favors bulls and supports prospects for a further appreciating move.
- A break below the short-term trading range support is needed to negate the positive bias.
The EUR/JPY cross catches aggressive bids on Thursday and rallies to a fresh weekly high, around the mid-163.00s during the first half of the European session amid the dovish Bank of Japan (BoJ)-inspired selling around the Japanese Yen (JPY). However, a modest US Dollar (USD) is seen weighing on the shared currency and might keep a lid on any further gains for spot prices.
Looking at the broader picture, the EUR/JPY cross has been oscillating in a familiar trading band over the past three weeks or so. Against the backdrop of a sharp recovery move from the year-to-date low touched in February and the recent breakout above the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), the range-bound price action might still be categorized as a bullish consolidation phase.
Moreover, technical indicators on the daily chart are holding in positive territory and suggest that the path of least resistance for the EUR/JPY cross is to the upside. Hence, a subsequent strength, back towards the 164.00 mark, looks like a distinct possibility. Some follow-through buying beyond the 164.20 area will be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls and pave the way for further gains.
On the flip side, the 163.00 mark now seems to protect the immediate downside, below which the EUR/JPY cross could slide to the 162.00 neighborhood en route to the 161.75 region (200-day SMA) and the trading range support near the 161.35 zone. A convincing break below the latter will negate the near-term positive outlook and shift the bias in favor of bearish traders.
The EUR/JPY cross might then weaken further below the 161.00 round figure, towards testing the next relevant support near the 160.40 area before eventually dropping to the 160.00 psychological mark. The downward trajectory could extend further towards the mid-159.00s en route to the 159.00 mark and the April monthly swing low, around the 158.30 region.
Japanese Yen PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.03%
|0.02%
|0.79%
|0.13%
|0.27%
|0.10%
|0.00%
|EUR
|-0.03%
|-0.00%
|0.77%
|0.07%
|0.24%
|0.08%
|-0.04%
|GBP
|-0.02%
|0.00%
|0.75%
|0.10%
|0.24%
|0.08%
|-0.03%
|JPY
|-0.79%
|-0.77%
|-0.75%
|-0.72%
|-0.56%
|-0.77%
|-0.89%
|CAD
|-0.13%
|-0.07%
|-0.10%
|0.72%
|0.15%
|-0.03%
|-0.14%
|AUD
|-0.27%
|-0.24%
|-0.24%
|0.56%
|-0.15%
|-0.16%
|-0.26%
|NZD
|-0.10%
|-0.08%
|-0.08%
|0.77%
|0.03%
|0.16%
|-0.11%
|CHF
|-0.00%
|0.04%
|0.03%
|0.89%
|0.14%
|0.26%
|0.11%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
