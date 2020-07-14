EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls again step back from 122.00

- EUR/JPY portrays another pullback from 121.97 inside a three-week-old ascending trend channel.
- The key Fibonacci retracement levels will add filters to the downside, the channel’s resistance becomes extra upside barrier.
- Bullish MACD, rising channel keep the buyers hopeful.
EUR/JPY declines to 121.48, down 0.20% on a day, during the early Tuesday. In doing so, the pair registers third failure to cross the 122.00 thresholds while staying inside a short-term upward sloping trend channel formation.
Considering the pair’s repeated weakness from 121.97, sellers may aim for a 50% Fibonacci retracement level of May 2 to June 05 upside, at 120.71, as the immediate target. Though, the mentioned channel’s support line, currently around 120.40, will question the bears afterward.
If at all the EUR/JPY prices defy the bullish chart pattern, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 119.84, will offer additional downside support to validate the pair’s further weakness.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 122.00 will need validation from the mentioned channel’s resistance, at 122.10 now, a break of which could attack 122.50 and 123.00 numbers to the north.
It should, however, be noted that the bulls’ ability to conquer 123.00 will challenge June month’s top of 124.43.
EUR/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|121.51
|Today Daily Change
|-0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17%
|Today daily open
|121.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|120.74
|Daily SMA50
|119.56
|Daily SMA100
|118.91
|Daily SMA200
|119.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|121.97
|Previous Daily Low
|120.82
|Previous Weekly High
|121.97
|Previous Weekly Low
|120.27
|Previous Monthly High
|124.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|119.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|121.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|121.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|121.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|120.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|119.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|122.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|122.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|123.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7000 ahead of Australian employment data
Risk-appetite underpinned the Aussie, which surged to 0.7037 against its American rival, still trading alongside equities. Australian June employment data coming up next.
Gold prices march-on above a key support structure as inflation expectations ramp-up
Gold has made a mark on the $1,800 level, holding the support structure above $1,786/90 on a retest and pulling in commitments from the bulls. Inflation expectations and uncertainties remain the core fundamentals of the outlook.
USD/JPY under pressure sub-107.00
USD/JPY bounced once again from the 106.60 price zone, despite the better market mood, as speculative interest chose to sell the greenback. Bearish potential increases.
BTC/USD losing market dominance as altcoins rally
Bitcoin is losing all of its volatility while many altcoins are experiencing massive bull rallies to 2020-highs and even all-time highs. Bitcoin’s dominance has dropped to 62% from a 69.6% high on May 15.
WTI OIL outlook: Oil dips after OPEC signaled easing in production curb; EIA crude stocks report in focus
WTI oil price fell nearly $1 but remains above $40 level after OPEC+ announced that the group of top oil producers will ease record supply cut from August, as global economy recovers.