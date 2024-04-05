EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bullish stance holds strong, potential minor correction anticipated

In conclusion, the comprehensive examination of EUR/JPY, considering both the daily and hourly charts, delivers a dual message. Buyers generally command the market, as illustrated by the upward RSI trend and the presence of green MACD bars. However, minor dips and slowdowns on the hourly chart imply occasional shifts in market dynamics toward sellers.

Taking a look at the hourly chart, a similar tone of bullish dominance resounds but with indicators losing traction. The RSI values show a positive terrain, position between 40 and 60 during the most recent hours but point south. The MACD on the other hand, prints flat green bars, indicating a steady buying momentum.

The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading, residing near 60, places the market in a positive territory and its consistent positive trend in the RSI, indicates that buyers maintain control over the market. Consistently, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) presents an encouraging picture with decreasing red bars suggesting weak negative momentum.

The EUR/JPY pair is currently exchanging hands at 164.24, registering a minor gain of 0.16%. Trading dynamics are steadily bullish, with buyers having a dominant influence over market actions. However, indicators are losing steam in the hourly chart .

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.