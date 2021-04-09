EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bears seeking a downside correction

- EUR/JPY bears are stepping in on the daily chart to target prior resistance.
- The W formation offers a compelling case for the downside so long as 4-hour resistance holds.
EUR/JPY is ripening for a move to the downside and the following top-down analysis illustrates where traders might be taking their cues from the current market structure and price action:
Daily chart
As seen, the W-formation is yet to complete a downside correction of the daily bullish impulses.
A test of the prior resistance would have a confluence with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the upside advance and range.
The bearish candle's close has left a wick that would be expected to be filled in on the lower time frames in bearish price action.
4-hour chart
From a 4-hour perspective, there is an M-formation where the correction has already met the neckline of the formation.
This adds additional conviction to the bearish prospects so long as the resistance holds and we see subsequent negative price action and bearish structure formed below the structure.
30-min chart
From a lower time frame, an optimal entry point could be established from below current support and a 21 EMA as per the 30 min chart:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
