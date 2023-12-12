- EUR/JPY trades down 0.16%, maintaining its downward bias.
- The bearish sentiment persists as price action drops below Ichimoku Cloud, and the Tenkan-Sen crosses below the Kijun-Sen.
- A less probable bullish scenario requires EUR/JPY to rally past a five-month-old resistance trendline at around 157.35/45.
The EUR/JPY is set to finish Tuesday’s session on a lower note, cementing its bearish bias ahead of major central banks' monetary policy decisions, including the European Central Bank (ECB). At the time of writing, the pair is trading at 157.04, down 0.16%.
The daily chart portrays the pair as downward biased due to price action falling below the Ichimoku Cloud and crossing the Tenkan-Sen below the Kijun-Sen. For a bearish resumption to continue, bears need to step and push prices below the December 11 daily low of 155.86. Once cleared, the next support would be the December 8 low of 153.86, ahead of the December 7 swing low of 153.11
On the flip side, and the least probable scenario if EUR/JPY rallies past a five-month-old resistance trendline at around 157.35/45, the first resistance would be the Tenkan-Sen at 157.44. Once cleared, the next stop would be the Senkou Span A at 158.07, followed by the Kijun-Sen at 158.71.
EUR/JPY Price Analysis – Daily Chart
EUR/JPY Technical outlook
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|157.03
|Today Daily Change
|-0.36
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|157.39
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|161.08
|Daily SMA50
|159.79
|Daily SMA100
|158.72
|Daily SMA200
|154.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|157.69
|Previous Daily Low
|155.6
|Previous Weekly High
|159.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|153.17
|Previous Monthly High
|164.31
|Previous Monthly Low
|159.07
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|156.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|156.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|156.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|154.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|154.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|158.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|158.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|160.27
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
