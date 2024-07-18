EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Appreciates to near 171.00; next barrier at 23.6% Fibonacci level

- EUR/JPY resists at 171.00 level followed by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 171.29 level.
- The cross lies below 9-day EMA, indicating to refrain from buying until the trend shows signs of reversal.
- A break below the 170.00 level could lead the cross to revisit June’s low at 167.52 level.
EUR/JPY edges higher to near 170.90 during the Asian session on Thursday. The daily chart analysis shows that the pair lies below its 9-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), suggesting downward momentum in the short term. This signals that it may be prudent to hold off on buying until the trend shows signs of reversal.
Moreover, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator, is below the 50 level, suggesting a confirmation of a bearish bias for the EUR/JPY cross.
The EUR/JPY cross is likely to test the immediate resistance at the psychological level of 171.00, followed by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 171.29, positioned between the coordinates of 175.43 and 170.01 levels.
Further barrier appears at the 14-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 172.36 level. A breakthrough above this level could lead the EUR/JPY cross to approach the record high of 175.43 level recorded on July 11.
On the downside, the psychological level of 170.00 could act as immediate support. A break below this level could exert downward pressure on the EUR/JPY cross to navigate the area around June’s low at 167.52 level.
EUR/JPY: Daily Chart
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.04%
|0.02%
|0.06%
|-0.02%
|-0.13%
|0.11%
|0.12%
|EUR
|-0.04%
|-0.02%
|0.02%
|-0.06%
|-0.18%
|0.07%
|0.08%
|GBP
|-0.02%
|0.02%
|0.04%
|-0.05%
|-0.14%
|0.11%
|0.10%
|JPY
|-0.06%
|-0.02%
|-0.04%
|-0.09%
|-0.19%
|0.03%
|0.06%
|CAD
|0.02%
|0.06%
|0.05%
|0.09%
|-0.11%
|0.14%
|0.14%
|AUD
|0.13%
|0.18%
|0.14%
|0.19%
|0.11%
|0.26%
|0.28%
|NZD
|-0.11%
|-0.07%
|-0.11%
|-0.03%
|-0.14%
|-0.26%
|-0.00%
|CHF
|-0.12%
|-0.08%
|-0.10%
|-0.06%
|-0.14%
|-0.28%
|0.00%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
