- EUR/JPY extends the sharp bounce beyond the 143.00 mark.
- The breakout of 144.04 should open the door to the YTD high.
EUR/JPY remains well bid and trades in multi-session peaks above the 143.00 yardstick on Tuesday.
The continuation of the rebound from last week’s lows remains well in place for the time being. That said, if the cross breaks above the weekly top at 144.04 (September 20), it could then challenge the 2022 peak at 145.63 (September 12).
In the meantime, while above the key 200-day SMA at 135.97, the constructive outlook for the cross should remain unchanged.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|143.13
|Today Daily Change
|119
|Today Daily Change %
|0.79
|Today daily open
|142.01
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.13
|Daily SMA50
|139.26
|Daily SMA100
|139.5
|Daily SMA200
|135.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|142.46
|Previous Daily Low
|141.37
|Previous Weekly High
|142.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.38
|Previous Monthly High
|145.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|142.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|141.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|141.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|140.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|140.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|142.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|143.04
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|143.62
