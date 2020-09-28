EUR/JPY Price Analysis: A drop to the 200-day SMA is not ruled out

- EUR/JPY remains within a consolidative range below the 123.00 mark.
- The resumption of the selling bias could see the 200-day SMA retested.
EUR/JPY still navigates within a side-lined mood in the sub-123.00 region so far on Monday.
The recent selling pressure seems to have met decent contention in the vicinity of 122.40 on Monday, where also lies the 100-day SMA. If cleared, the critical 200-day SMA, today at 120.88, should return to the investors’ radar.
Below the 200-day SMA the outlook on the cross is expected to shift to bearish.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|122.82
|Today Daily Change
|51
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|122.79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|124.71
|Daily SMA50
|124.78
|Daily SMA100
|122.45
|Daily SMA200
|120.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|123.16
|Previous Daily Low
|122.61
|Previous Weekly High
|123.94
|Previous Weekly Low
|122.52
|Previous Monthly High
|126.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|123.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|122.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|122.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|122.55
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|122.31
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|122.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|123.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|123.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|123.64
