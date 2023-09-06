EUR/JPY pares modest intraday losses, down a little around 158.20 region

- EUR/JPY cross attracts some dip-buying in reaction to hawkish remarks by ECB’s Knot.
- Intervention fears, along with the cautious mood, benefit the JPY and cap the upside.
- The divergent ECB-BoJ policy suggests that the path of least resistance is to the upside.
The EUR/JPY cross struggles to capitalize on its positive move witnessed over the past two days and comes under some selling pressure on Wednesday. Spot prices, however, manage to rebound around 40-50 pips from the daily trough touched during the early part of the European session and currently trade with modest intraday losses, around the 158.15-158.20 region, down less than 0.15% for the day.
The shared currency attracts some buyers in reaction to hawkish comments by European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Klaas Knot, which, in turn, assists the EUR/JPY cross to rebound from the 157.75 region. Knot told Bloomberg that investors betting against an interest rate increase next week are possibly underestimating the likelihood of it happening. This, in turn, pushes back against market expectations for an imminent pause in the rate-hiking cycle and prompts some intraday short-covering around the cross.
Knot, however, added that a rate hike is a possibility, not a certainty. This, along with a verbal intervention by Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda, keeps a lid on any further upside for the EUR/JPY cross. In fact, Kanda warned against the recent sell-off in the Japanese Yen (JPY) and said that authorities won't rule out any options if speculative moves in the currency market persist. Apart from this, the cautious market mood benefits the safe-haven JPY and contributes to the mildly offered tone surrounding the cross.
A private survey showed on Tuesday that business activity in China's services sector expanded at its slowest pace in eight months and fueled worries about the worsening conditions in the world's second-largest economy. Apart from this, persistent US-China trade tensions temper investors' appetite for riskier assets. The downside for the EUR/JPY cross, however, remains cushioned in the wake of a dovish stance adopted by the Bank of Japan (BoJ), which remains the only central bank in the world to maintain negative rates.
Furthermore, BoJ policymaker Hajime Takata said earlier today that the central bank must patiently maintain easy policy given very high uncertainty on the outlook, ensuring an extension of the ultra-loose policy settings until next summer. This marks a big divergence in comparison to other major central banks, including the ECB, which might continue to undermine the JPY and suggests that the path of least resistance for the EUR/JPY cross is to the upside. Hence, any meaningful corrective slide might be seen as a buying opportunity.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|158.25
|Today Daily Change
|-0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|158.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|158.41
|Daily SMA50
|157.11
|Daily SMA100
|153.69
|Daily SMA200
|148.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|158.5
|Previous Daily Low
|157.8
|Previous Weekly High
|159.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|157.06
|Previous Monthly High
|159.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|155.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|158.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|158.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|157.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|157.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|157.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|158.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|158.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|159.36
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
